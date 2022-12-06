'We Can't Listen To It': 'RHONY' Alum Luann de Lesseps Slams Ex-Costar Bethenny Frankel During Explosive Cabaret Tour Show

"We can't listen to it, OK! Because it's like ... really?!" De Lesseps said of Frankel's new podcast, referring to ReWives, which will have the RHONY alum looking back at old episodes from the franchise and offering her own exclusive commentary.

"She went off the show, right? Then she did the [self-titled] talk show and that tanked. Then she came back to our show, then she went off again to do a show for HBO Max," continued the Countess as she spoke out about Frankel's other projects.