'We Can't Listen To It': 'RHONY' Alum Luann de Lesseps Slams Ex-Costar Bethenny Frankel During Explosive Cabaret Tour Show
Real Housewives of New York personality Luann de Lesseps didn't mince words while gossiping about former costar Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The outspoken reality star went live for a sold-out Cabaret Tour show at Park West in Chicago, Illinois, dishing about Frankel's new podcast and other hot topics involving fellow Bravolebrities over the weekend.
"We can't listen to it, OK! Because it's like ... really?!" De Lesseps said of Frankel's new podcast, referring to ReWives, which will have the RHONY alum looking back at old episodes from the franchise and offering her own exclusive commentary.
"She went off the show, right? Then she did the [self-titled] talk show and that tanked. Then she came back to our show, then she went off again to do a show for HBO Max," continued the Countess as she spoke out about Frankel's other projects.
The Big Shot with Bethenny premiered on the network in 2021, showing entrepreneurs competing for a "chance to be second-in-command" to the Skinnygirl founder.
"She's doing a podcast already," De Lesseps continued, further shading Frankel's ReWives. "God save the Countess!" the performer quipped.
De Lesseps even brought up the cast of Real Housewives of Dubai, mentioning how they are loaded with cash. "But they are boring, huh?" she joked with a laugh.
She also briefly discussed Ramona Singer, who announced she will be departing the franchise after 13 seasons on the show, saying her former costar made great TV.
De Lesseps' bombshell remarks come after a recent appearance on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, in which she also blasted Frankel.
De Lesseps said that, unlike Frankel, she does not have to reminisce on the past because she is making new episodes of the housewives, also claiming the Business is Personal author was NOT asked to be part of the casting call for RHONY Legacy.
Frankel walked away from RHONY back in 2019 and has since focused on other ventures.
"It's pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives," the Countess said during a previous podcast appearance on Everything Iconic, suggesting that Frankel is "trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going."