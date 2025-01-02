Kardashians 'Petrified Secret Recordings Made By OJ Simpson Will Come Back to Haunt Them' After Rumors He Had Fling With Momager Kris

Kris Jenner and her Kardashian clan are shaking in their boots amid gossip that the late O.J. Simpson made revealing recordings that may haunt the reality TV family from beyond the grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, the 69-year-old momager was relieved when former pal Simpson died in April 2024 because she feared that the accused killer would write a scandalous tell-all book that could impact the Kardashians' fat bottom line.