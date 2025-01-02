Your tip
Kardashians 'Petrified Secret Recordings Made By OJ Simpson Will Come Back to Haunt Them' After Rumors He Had Fling With Momager Kris

The Kardashians fear OJ Simpson's secret recordings could resurface after rumors of a fling with Kris Jenner.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kris Jenner and her Kardashian clan are shaking in their boots amid gossip that the late O.J. Simpson made revealing recordings that may haunt the reality TV family from beyond the grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, the 69-year-old momager was relieved when former pal Simpson died in April 2024 because she feared that the accused killer would write a scandalous tell-all book that could impact the Kardashians' fat bottom line.

Jenner fears Simpson's rumored secret tapes could reopen scandalous affair claims.

Years before Simpson's prostate cancer death at age 76, teary-eyed Jenner denied having a fling with the disgraced football hero and denounced the theory that the former pigskin pro was the biological father of her daughter Khloé – one of the four kids she raised with late lawyer husband, Robert Kardashian.

An insider said: "Kris is sweating bullets that those affair rumors will be reexamined."

Rumors of Jenner's alleged fling with Simpson resurface after his passing in 2024.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robert was part of the high-profile legal "dream team" that helped Simpson score an acquittal in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

While the retired running back walked free, O.J. was later found liable for the duo's wrongful deaths in a 1997 civil suit and ordered to pay $33 million to the victims' families.

Insiders said Jenner worries Simpson’s recordings may reveal shocking secrets about her and Kardashian.

Sources said the affair nightmare is threatening to resurface after O.J.'s one-time bodyguard, Iroc Avelli, claimed the former NFLer confessed to the killings on tape.

Cops say they reviewed Avelli's thumb drive, which supposedly held the admission – but it didn't even contain O.J.'s voice.

Yet, the insider confides: "Kris is worried about what he may have recorded and what Robert confided in him that she doesn't know about.

Jenner braces for fallout as whispers of Simpson's revenge tapes haunt the Kardashian family.

"What claims O.J. might have made about their personal relationship – no matter how ridiculous they are – could come back to haunt her and her family. She was Nicole's best friend and knew O.J. to be an angry, vengeful soul."

