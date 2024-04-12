No Deathbed Confession: O.J. Simpson Did NOT Admit to '94 Murders of Nicole Brown Simpson or Ron Goldman Before Losing Cancer Battle
O.J. Simpson did not make any bombshell confessions about the unsolved 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson or Ron Goldman on his deathbed. Sources shared that the ex-NFL star made no admission about the longtime speculation that he had any part in his ex-wife and her friend's infamous slayings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Simpson died on Wednesday at 76 after a short battle with prostate cancer. Nearly 30 people of his close family and friends said their goodbyes to the former Buffalo Bills star-turned-accused killer at his Nevada home in the last week of his life — but were allegedly forced to nondisclosure agreements (NDAs).
That hasn't stopped insiders from blabbing about Simpson's final days.
When one source was asked if Simpson confessed to the '94 murders or made any mention of the crimes, they said it was "totally false."
"Unless being thirsty and asking for water is a confession ... or wanting to watch the golf tournament. Nothing about the LA thing came up or was even thought about," the insider told TMZ.
Simpson — nicknamed The Juice — underwent an 11-month double murder trial and was found not guilty of killing Nicole or Goldman in 1995. However, he was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 wrongful death civil suit brought against him by his ex-wife's estate and Goldman's family.
Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages; however, in 2021, Goldman's father, Fred, revealed that the ex-athlete had only dished out $132k of the judgment, which had ballooned to $70 million due to interest.
While Simpson never admitted to having any knowledge of the murders, he shocked the world when he published a book in 2007 titled, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.
Despite the speculation, Simpson's children he shared with Nicole — Sydney and Justin — were by his side when he took his last breath this week, as were his grandchildren and his two other kids from his first wife.
The ex-NFL star had been in and out of the hospital in the months before his death, something RadarOnline.com exclusively shared. Sources told this outlet that Simpson's health was going downhill after he had a stent placed in his heart by quick-thinking doctors during an emergency surgery last year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
At the time, a close pal told RadarOnline.com that Simpson had it in his head "that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack."
“It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life," the insider spilled in July. "He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near.”
RadarOnline.com was also told that Simpson's condition got so bad that Justin left his booming real estate business in Florida behind to take care of his ailing father in Nevada.