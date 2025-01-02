Alien Nut Tucker Carlson 'Set to Beg Donald Trump to Let Him Get to Bottom of America's UFO Mysteries'
Tucker Carlson makes no secret of his deep obsession with UFOs, and sources said he's pleading with the incoming Trump administration to help him get to the bottom of this in 2025.
The former FOX commentator, 55, has brought up the topic many times, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On his X platform, and recently told his followers: "I think the truth is very, very disruptive."
He added: "It's not just that Lockheed is making a lot of money on anti-gravity technology, or we've been visited by people from another planet. I think there's more there."
Carlson also claimed he was told that UFOs have been recovered by "summoning the craft", which apparently involves some kind of extra-terrestrial contact.
"People don't always understand what Tucker's trying to say, but his delving into UFOs is one of the few things he's not doing solely for attention", said an insider.
"He's convinced that UFOs do exist, and he's spent an awful lot of time on research, looking into conspiracy theories and cover-ups.
"It's a hot topic that merits scrutiny, and now there's a new administration coming in that may be more open and start sharing some UFO intel."
Carlson's pal, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, said UFO sightings are highly classified military experiments and that his 6,000-plus satellites have yet to detect any aliens.
The insider said: "Tucker's grateful that Elon Musk is cautiously interested in the subject and hopes to carry on the discussion. A lot of people don't believe in aliens or UFOs, but Tucker won't let up."