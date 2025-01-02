Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Omg > Tucker Carlson

Alien Nut Tucker Carlson 'Set to Beg Donald Trump to Let Him Get to Bottom of America's UFO Mysteries'

tucker carlson set to beg donald trump
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson, dubbed an alien nut, is said to seek Trump's help to uncover America's UFO mysteries.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tucker Carlson makes no secret of his deep obsession with UFOs, and sources said he's pleading with the incoming Trump administration to help him get to the bottom of this in 2025.

The former FOX commentator, 55, has brought up the topic many times, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On his X platform, and recently told his followers: "I think the truth is very, very disruptive."

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson set to beg donald trump
Source: MEGA

Carlson dives deep into UFO mysteries, claiming recovered crafts and alien contact exist.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "It's not just that Lockheed is making a lot of money on anti-gravity technology, or we've been visited by people from another planet. I think there's more there."

Carlson also claimed he was told that UFOs have been recovered by "summoning the craft", which apparently involves some kind of extra-terrestrial contact.

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson set to beg donald trump
Source: MEGA

Obsessed with UFOs, Tucker plans to push the Trump admin in 2025 for the truth behind extraterrestrials.

Article continues below advertisement

"People don't always understand what Tucker's trying to say, but his delving into UFOs is one of the few things he's not doing solely for attention", said an insider.

"He's convinced that UFOs do exist, and he's spent an awful lot of time on research, looking into conspiracy theories and cover-ups.

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson set to beg donald trump
Source: MEGA

Carlson, with Musk's cautious support, vows to uncover UFO secrets despite skeptics.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON OMG!
ufos swarming new jersey

UFOs Swarming New Jersey Spark Barmy Conspiracy Theories Government is Hiding Alien 'Truths' From Nation

charles spencer shuts down wife claims ending marriage via text

Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Shuts Down Claim He Ended His 13-Year Marriage Via Text

"It's a hot topic that merits scrutiny, and now there's a new administration coming in that may be more open and start sharing some UFO intel."

Carlson's pal, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, said UFO sightings are highly classified military experiments and that his 6,000-plus satellites have yet to detect any aliens.

The insider said: "Tucker's grateful that Elon Musk is cautiously interested in the subject and hopes to carry on the discussion. A lot of people don't believe in aliens or UFOs, but Tucker won't let up."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.