UFOs Swarming New Jersey Spark Barmy Conspiracy Theories Government is Hiding Alien 'Truths' From Nation

ufos swarming new jersey
Source: MEGA

UFO sightings in New Jersey fuel conspiracy theories about the government hiding alien truths from the public.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

A mysterious swarm of blinking UFOs has repeatedly appeared in the night sky of northern New Jersey, sparking fears that the government is hiding the truth and that the unidentified craft is part of an ominous alien spy operation.

Resident Mike Walsh said whirring squadrons of three to four UFOs began hovering in formation over the Garden State's Morris County in mid-November and have returned every night since – except for Thanksgiving, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He said: "I don't know where they're taking off from, where they're landing."

Neighbor Julie Shavalier admitted she's been losing sleep over the eerie light shows.

ufos swarming new jersey
Source: MEGA

UFOs hovering nightly over Morris County have residents losing sleep.

She added: "We're all completely unnerved. When I would get up and look out my window at 2 a.m., and 4 a.m., they were still hovering.

"They were still there as the sun was starting to rise. They went back in the same direction they came from, and I expect they'll be back as soon as the sun goes down."

The FBI's Newark office recently announced it was actively investigating sightings going back several weeks of "what look to be drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft".

ufos swarming new jersey
Source: NBC NEWS

FAA imposes flight restrictions near NJ military base as UFO sightings spark fear and speculation.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented flight restrictions over nearby Picatinny Arsenal military base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

As RadarOnline.com reported, there have been multiple instances of American military bases and aircraft being buzzed by unidentified flying objects for decades, with 757 incidents reported in the last year alone.

New York congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who represents New Jersey's neighboring Staten Island, successfully lobbied for the flight restrictions and is calling on the FAA to identify the suspect drones.

ufos swarming new jersey
Source: MEGA

FAA enforces flight restrictions near Trump National Golf Club Bedminster amid ongoing UFO sightings.

However, local Erica Campbell said, "People think they were UFOs or being spied on."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence finally acknowledged it has logged 510 close encounters between unidentified aerial phenomena and American military pilots in U.S. airspace.

Now, UFO expert Dr. Don Donderi is sounding the alarm, insisting the incursions are following "the same dynamic" scientists use to "study species indigenous to earth".

ufos swarming new jersey
Source: MEGA

New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis pushes FAA to investigate drones near NJ after UFO sightings.

He explained: "I believe the goals of the ETs that are surveilling and testing the Earth are not much different."

Dr. Bill Birnes – a noted ufologist and author of UFOs and the White House said of the sightings: "Be afraid. Be very afraid.

"The underground talk at the moment is that – these things are surveillance machines.

"We don't know who is doing this only that their purpose does not seem benevolent."

