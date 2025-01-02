UFOs Swarming New Jersey Spark Barmy Conspiracy Theories Government is Hiding Alien 'Truths' From Nation

A mysterious swarm of blinking UFOs has repeatedly appeared in the night sky of northern New Jersey, sparking fears that the government is hiding the truth and that the unidentified craft is part of an ominous alien spy operation.

Resident Mike Walsh said whirring squadrons of three to four UFOs began hovering in formation over the Garden State's Morris County in mid-November and have returned every night since – except for Thanksgiving, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He said: "I don't know where they're taking off from, where they're landing."

Neighbor Julie Shavalier admitted she's been losing sleep over the eerie light shows.