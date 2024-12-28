Defense Department and FBI Scientists 'Silenced' By Spy Bosses After 'Discovering Strong Evidence' as Biden Was Kept in the Dark Over COVID Lab Leak Origins

Spy bosses have been accused of stepping in and stopping Department of Defense and FBI investigators from sharing Covid evidence.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the DoD and FBI officials were said to be "silenced" when attempting to brief President Joe Biden on Covid lab leak evidence.

As a result of the alleged actions, the investigators findings on a lab leak were kept out of an August 2021 report to Biden, 82, on the believed origins of the deadly pandemic.