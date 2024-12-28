Defense Department and FBI Scientists 'Silenced' By Spy Bosses After 'Discovering Strong Evidence' as Biden Was Kept in the Dark Over COVID Lab Leak Origins
Spy bosses have been accused of stepping in and stopping Department of Defense and FBI investigators from sharing Covid evidence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the DoD and FBI officials were said to be "silenced" when attempting to brief President Joe Biden on Covid lab leak evidence.
As a result of the alleged actions, the investigators findings on a lab leak were kept out of an August 2021 report to Biden, 82, on the believed origins of the deadly pandemic.
The researchers – John Hardham, Robert Cutlip, and Jean-Paul Chretien from the The National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), a section of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency – were tasked with examining potential biological weapons threats and infectious diseases and began working to uncover the origins of the virus following the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China.
Research was said to be centered on whether Covid was transmitted from bats to humans or if the virus was created as a result of a man-made accident in a lab.
Their findings reportedly concluded Covid "was probably not genetically engineered."
At the time, the "zoonotic origin" theory was backed by high-ranking officials of the public health department, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Concerns regarding the "lab leak" theory were continuously dismissed as conspiracies.
Nonetheless, researchers continued to analyze data and compile evidence surrounding the lab leak theory, which was compared to "paucity of evidence supporting the natural origin theory," according to an insider close to the investigation.
According to the researchers' findings, they came to multiple damning conclusions, including: "The COVID virus contained a feature allowing for easier transmission to humans that was constructed in a manner similar to that described in a years-old Chinese study," per the Post.
The report further stated: "A Chinese military researcher applied for a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine just weeks after the virus was first sequenced in 2020. (He later died after falling from the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology's roof, according to US investigators."
As well as: "WIV researchers worked with US researchers who trained them to construct viruses without leaving a trace of them being engineered."
Instead of presenting their findings to the president, they were strangely omitted from the official briefing.
The source claimed "the scientists who had the subject matter expertise were silenced" before noting Biden and other officials were "completely unwitting" about evidence pointing to the lab leak theory.
In addition to allegedly keeping the president in the dark, the spy chiefs were also said to have stopped the information from being shared with members of Congress – even after Republican Senator Chuck Grassley specifically requested to see the findings in a March 2021 letter – as well as a May 2020 paper seeking to discredit the "conspiracy theory."
Another insider familiar with the investigation said: "That was going to be the basis of an official intelligence product."
The researchers were reportedly told to not share their findings.
Sources said the NCMI probe was the only investigation conducted by a U.S. intelligence agency which concluded the lab leak theory was most probable as the origin of the virus.
After the researchers were told the FBI was "off the reservation" when it became the only agency to probe the lab leak theory.
Meanwhile, FBI scientist John Brennan conducted a parallel probe but strangely his team was not invited to the White House briefing.
Brennan said: "Being the only agency that assessed that a laboratory origin was more likely, and the agency that expressed the highest level of confidence in its analysis of the source of the pandemic, we anticipated the FBI would be asked to attend the briefing.
"I find it surprising that the White House didn't ask."