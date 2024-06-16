Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses COVID Origins in New Book Weeks After Being Grilled in Congressional Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became the public face of the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterated in his new book that the virus mostly likely did not emerge from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Although U.S. intelligence agencies are not uniform in their opinion about COVID's origin, the majority favor a natural occurrence," Fauci, who also served as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden until his retirement in December 2022, wrote in his memoir On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service, per The U.S. Sun.

"Importantly, experienced evolutionary virologists throughout the world, while acknowledging the lack of definitive proof, have published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature their belief, based on geospatial information from the Huanan wet market in Wuhan as well as on epidemiological and virological data, that the virus emerged as a natural spillover from infected animals brought illegally into the market."