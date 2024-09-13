New Trump Hush Money Deal Exposed: Ex-Prez 'Quietly Settled' Case of Waitress at New Jersey Golf Club Who Claims She Was Sexually Harassed
Alina Habba, a prominent attorney for Donald Trump, reportedly has settled with Alice Bianco, a former employee of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, over allegations that Habba betrayed her professional ethics to gain favor with Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The settlement, finalized on Aug. 27, includes a monetary component, though the terms remain confidential, according to NOTUS.
This resolution is another chapter in the ongoing legal challenges for Habba, who has become known for her aggressive defense of the former president on television.
The controversy began when Bianco, who worked as a waitress at Bedminster in 2021, accused the golf club of coercing her into accepting $15,000 in exchange for her silence regarding sexual harassment claims.
The lawsuit alleged that Habba facilitated this nondisclosure agreement, which is unenforceable under New Jersey law when related to claims of discrimination, retaliation, or harassment.
In March, the club nullified the hush money agreement, allowing Bianco to keep the funds and paying her attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, $82,500 in legal fees. Notably, Habba was excluded from this settlement, leaving her vulnerable to further legal action.
Habba and Bianco later attended mediation and agreed upon a settlement to keep the matter out of court, according to NOTUS.
- Donald Trump 'At Risk Of Second Assassination Attempt' Over Plans to Release 'Treasure Trove' of JFK and UFO Files
- Barron Trump Kicks Off Classes at NYU — Led by Professors Who Branded His Dad Donald 'Threat to U.S.'
- Donald Trump Callously Brushes Off Kamala Harris 'Turning Black' Scandal During Debate: 'Whatever She Wants to Be is OK With Me'
Bianco and her lawyer said they were satisfied with the outcome, calling the settlement a complete victory. "I’m very grateful to have my life back. This was a three-year-long fight that caused many sleepless nights,” Bianco said, adding that she hopes Habba faces repercussions for her actions.
According to Bianco’s lawsuit, her experience at Bedminster involved ongoing sexual harassment from her manager, who allegedly demanded sexual favors in exchange for continued employment.
Initially, Bianco sought legal advice from an employment lawyer, but Habba, whom Bianco knew only as a fellow social club member, persuaded her to drop her attorney and sign a hush money deal.
Text messages included in court filings show Habba presenting herself as a supportive figure, only to later distance herself once Bianco discovered the tax implications of the settlement. When confronted, Habba responded via text, “I can’t technically give u legal advice.”
Despite Habba's assertions that she acted ethically, the timeline reportedly suggests she may have prioritized her ambitions over Bianco’s welfare. Three weeks after Bianco signed the nondisclosure agreement in August 2021, Habba joined Trump’s legal team, replacing high-profile litigator Marc E. Kasowitz in a defamation lawsuit brought by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos.
Bianco believes this sequence of events demonstrates Habba’s intent to use her case as a stepping stone into Trump’s inner circle.
Habba’s legal career with Trump has been marked by high-profile losses, including defending him against allegations by columnist E. Jean Carroll and in a prolonged bank fraud case brought by the New York Attorney General’s Office. Critics often question how Habba, whom some have dismissed as a “parking garage lawyer” from New Jersey, rose to become Trump’s primary civil attorney, NOTUS reported.
Although Bianco’s lawsuit against the club has been settled, Habba’s involvement could still prompt an ethics investigation. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Joseph L. Rea hinted at this possibility, noting in a court order that he may take action if credible evidence emerges of Habba violating professional conduct rules.
The New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics and the Disciplinary Review Board have not disclosed any ongoing cases, and such information would only become public if disciplinary measures are imposed.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.