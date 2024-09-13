Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

New Trump Hush Money Deal Exposed: Ex-Prez 'Quietly Settled' Case of Waitress at New Jersey Golf Club Who Claims She Was Sexually Harassed

Trump Attorney Settles with Former Employee Amid Ethics Allegations
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba (right) has settled with a former employee of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster over allegations that Habba betrayed her professional ethics to gain favor with Donald Trump.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Alina Habba, a prominent attorney for Donald Trump, reportedly has settled with Alice Bianco, a former employee of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, over allegations that Habba betrayed her professional ethics to gain favor with Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The settlement, finalized on Aug. 27, includes a monetary component, though the terms remain confidential, according to NOTUS.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Attorney Settles with Former Employee Amid Ethics Allegations
Source: MEGA

Habba’s involvement could still prompt an ethics investigation. with authorities stating that action could be taken if credible evidence emerges of Habba violating professional conduct rules.

This resolution is another chapter in the ongoing legal challenges for Habba, who has become known for her aggressive defense of the former president on television.

The controversy began when Bianco, who worked as a waitress at Bedminster in 2021, accused the golf club of coercing her into accepting $15,000 in exchange for her silence regarding sexual harassment claims.

Trump Attorney Settles with Former Employee Amid Ethics Allegations
Source: MEGA

Habba is Trump's lawyer.

The lawsuit alleged that Habba facilitated this nondisclosure agreement, which is unenforceable under New Jersey law when related to claims of discrimination, retaliation, or harassment.

In March, the club nullified the hush money agreement, allowing Bianco to keep the funds and paying her attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, $82,500 in legal fees. Notably, Habba was excluded from this settlement, leaving her vulnerable to further legal action.

Habba and Bianco later attended mediation and agreed upon a settlement to keep the matter out of court, according to NOTUS.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Attorney Settles with Former Employee Amid Ethics Allegations
Source: MEGA

Habba shared her feelings about Trump's criminal hush money case during an appearance on Newsmax.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Bianco and her lawyer said they were satisfied with the outcome, calling the settlement a complete victory. "I’m very grateful to have my life back. This was a three-year-long fight that caused many sleepless nights,” Bianco said, adding that she hopes Habba faces repercussions for her actions.

According to Bianco’s lawsuit, her experience at Bedminster involved ongoing sexual harassment from her manager, who allegedly demanded sexual favors in exchange for continued employment.

Initially, Bianco sought legal advice from an employment lawyer, but Habba, whom Bianco knew only as a fellow social club member, persuaded her to drop her attorney and sign a hush money deal.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Attorney Settles with Former Employee Amid Ethics Allegations
Source: MEGA

Habba joined Trump’s legal team in 2021, replacing high-profile litigator Marc E. Kasowitz in a defamation lawsuit brought by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos.

Text messages included in court filings show Habba presenting herself as a supportive figure, only to later distance herself once Bianco discovered the tax implications of the settlement. When confronted, Habba responded via text, “I can’t technically give u legal advice.”

Despite Habba's assertions that she acted ethically, the timeline reportedly suggests she may have prioritized her ambitions over Bianco’s welfare. Three weeks after Bianco signed the nondisclosure agreement in August 2021, Habba joined Trump’s legal team, replacing high-profile litigator Marc E. Kasowitz in a defamation lawsuit brought by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos.

Bianco believes this sequence of events demonstrates Habba’s intent to use her case as a stepping stone into Trump’s inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement

Habba’s legal career with Trump has been marked by high-profile losses, including defending him against allegations by columnist E. Jean Carroll and in a prolonged bank fraud case brought by the New York Attorney General’s Office. Critics often question how Habba, whom some have dismissed as a “parking garage lawyer” from New Jersey, rose to become Trump’s primary civil attorney, NOTUS reported.

Although Bianco’s lawsuit against the club has been settled, Habba’s involvement could still prompt an ethics investigation. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Joseph L. Rea hinted at this possibility, noting in a court order that he may take action if credible evidence emerges of Habba violating professional conduct rules.

The New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics and the Disciplinary Review Board have not disclosed any ongoing cases, and such information would only become public if disciplinary measures are imposed.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.