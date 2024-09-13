Home > News Horrifying Secret Steve McQueen's Late 'Karate Kid' Actor Son Chad Took to the Grave Revealed: How His Famous Mad Dad Held Gun to Mom's Head Source: MEGA Steve McQueen's son Chad McQueen passed away with a dark secret about his mother and father. By: Mike Boyce Sept. 13 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The actor son of Steve McQueen died knowing his movie legend father held a gun to his mother's head. Chad McQueen, best known for his role as a martial arts thug in the Karate Kid movies, passed away on Thursday, with his family announcing news of his death with "a heavy heart" on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but it's believed Chad idolized his father – who died in 1980 – and took on his passion for acting and car racing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @OFFICIALCHADMCUEEN/INSTAGRAM Chad McQueen shared his famous father's passion for racing having previously starred in The Karate Kid.

We can also reveal Chad was forced to deal with a dark family secret involving his famous father threatening to shoot his mother in the head after she admitted to having an affair. Despite forgiving the Bullitt star's numerous infidelities, his first wife Neile Adams recalled her husband reacted violently to her cheating with Austrian actor Maximilian Schell.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chad McQueen with his mother Neile Adams who split with his iconic movie star dad two years after he held a gun to her head.

Article continues below advertisement

Adams, who was married to the Hollywood icon for 14 years and shared two children Chad and Terry, opened up about the affair during a cocaine binge with her husband in France in a chateau he had rented while shooting 1971 racing drama Le Mans. She claims McQueen exploded and jammed the gun in her face while demanding to know why she cheated, as Chad and his brother Terry were sleeping in another room.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Steve McQueen had numerous affairs during his career but could not accept his wife also playing away.

Article continues below advertisement

Adams said: "I knew that the gun wasn't loaded. "But I was terrified because he terrorized me. "He kept questioning me and jabbing me in the face and slapping me. "He'd never laid a finger on me in all our marriage but he couldn't handle the fact that I'd had a fling.” When Adams finally revealed the identity of her lover, McQueen went into a rage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Neile Adams, first wife of Steve McQueen, in October 1986.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "Why couldn't it have been an electrician or a plumber at least? Why did it have to be a movie star?" The violent row sparked Adams to end their marriage and they divorced two years later, with Chad choosing to live with his father – who provided him with a hot tub and three naked women on his 17th birthday. Adams said: "It was an amazing ride. "But eventually I had to get off for my own sanity."

Article continues below advertisement

Chad starred as villain Dutch in The Karate Kid and its sequel. He later went on to found McQueen Racing, a company that creates custom cars, motorcycles, and accessories. His son Chase, who also races, and his daughter Madison now run the company. He also produced two documentaries about his father, I Am Steve McQueen and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Steven R. McQueen, Chad McQueen and Jeanie Galbraith arrive at The Karate Kid Movie premiere at the Village Theater in Westwood, California on June 7, 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

His wife Jeanie, plus his two children, shared a statement on Instagram Thursday afternoon from McQueen's verified account, announcing the news of his death. They wrote: "His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @STEVEMCQUEEN/INSTAGRAM Chad McQueen's family announced his passing in this post published to Instagram on Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement

"His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle