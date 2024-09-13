Horrifying Secret Steve McQueen's Late 'Karate Kid' Actor Son Chad Took to the Grave Revealed: How His Famous Mad Dad Held Gun to Mom's Head
The actor son of Steve McQueen died knowing his movie legend father held a gun to his mother's head.
Chad McQueen, best known for his role as a martial arts thug in the Karate Kid movies, passed away on Thursday, with his family announcing news of his death with "a heavy heart" on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but it's believed Chad idolized his father – who died in 1980 – and took on his passion for acting and car racing.
We can also reveal Chad was forced to deal with a dark family secret involving his famous father threatening to shoot his mother in the head after she admitted to having an affair.
Despite forgiving the Bullitt star's numerous infidelities, his first wife Neile Adams recalled her husband reacted violently to her cheating with Austrian actor Maximilian Schell.
Adams, who was married to the Hollywood icon for 14 years and shared two children Chad and Terry, opened up about the affair during a cocaine binge with her husband in France in a chateau he had rented while shooting 1971 racing drama Le Mans.
She claims McQueen exploded and jammed the gun in her face while demanding to know why she cheated, as Chad and his brother Terry were sleeping in another room.
Adams said: "I knew that the gun wasn't loaded.
"But I was terrified because he terrorized me.
"He kept questioning me and jabbing me in the face and slapping me.
"He'd never laid a finger on me in all our marriage but he couldn't handle the fact that I'd had a fling.”
When Adams finally revealed the identity of her lover, McQueen went into a rage.
- Heir Force One: Prince George 'Already Learning to Fly' Aged 11 — How Future King 'Took Maiden Flight Last Week as William and Kate Watched On'
- WW3 Fears Keep Soaring: Mad Vlad Putin Sends Direct Threat to NATO Over 'Act of War'
- Shocking Pictures Show Barbra Streisand's Stepson Jess Brolin Living in Homeless-Style Filth — Weighing a Deadly 350Lbs
She added: "Why couldn't it have been an electrician or a plumber at least? Why did it have to be a movie star?"
The violent row sparked Adams to end their marriage and they divorced two years later, with Chad choosing to live with his father – who provided him with a hot tub and three naked women on his 17th birthday.
Adams said: "It was an amazing ride.
"But eventually I had to get off for my own sanity."
Chad starred as villain Dutch in The Karate Kid and its sequel.
He later went on to found McQueen Racing, a company that creates custom cars, motorcycles, and accessories. His son Chase, who also races, and his daughter Madison now run the company.
He also produced two documentaries about his father, I Am Steve McQueen and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans.
His wife Jeanie, plus his two children, shared a statement on Instagram Thursday afternoon from McQueen's verified account, announcing the news of his death.
They wrote: "His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.
"His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.