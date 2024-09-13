Your tip
Heir Force One: Prince George 'Already Learning to Fly' Aged 11 — How Future King 'Took Maiden Flight Last Week as William and Kate Watched On'

Source: MEGA

Prince George is learning to fly at 11 and his proud parents William and Kate watched proudly during the one-hour journey.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Future King Prince George is learning to fly – aged just 11.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the young Royal flew with an instructor, as his proud parents The Prince and Princess of Wales watched on from the ground at an airbase near their home in Windsor.

George is said to be a fanatic about flying and looks to continue the Royal Family's tradition with aviation.

His great-grandfather Prince Philip trained at the same airfield where George's maiden flight took place.

prince george learning fly future king maiden flight william and kate
Source: MEGA

Prince George enjoyed his maiden flight on the last day of his school holidays.

The flight lasted one hour and took place on the final day of George's school holidays earlier this month.

Laws in the UK state pilots can start learning to fly at any age, but training hours that count towards a license start from the age of 14.

Students must be accompanied by an instructor until age 16, after which they can be sent solo.

Pilots can hold a license and carry passengers from the age of 17.

prince george learning fly future king maiden flight william and kate
Source: MEGA

Prince George learned to fly way before his father the Prince of Wales who's first flight was during his military days.

An onlooker told The Sun: "George is only 11 years old but it is the right time to start.

"The Royal Family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line.

"His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it."

william kate
Source: MEGA

William and Kate, both 42, watched on proudly at an airfield near their home in Windsor.

George's father William, 42, is a trained helicopter pilot who has flown for RAF Search and Rescue, plus the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

King Charles, 75, handed over the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps to William in May.

Speaking about his eldest son at the time, he said: "The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed."

prince charles army
Source: MEGA

Prince George becomes the last Royal to fly planes following in the footsteps of King Charles .

William and his brother Prince Harry, who turns 40 on September 15, did not have flying lessons until they were in the military, having been in the Army Cadet Corps at Eton College.

In 2009, William, then 27, started an intensive training program with the RAF, first learning to fly fixed-wing aircraft before moving on to helicopters.

A year later, he completed his training as a helicopter pilot in the RAF Search and Rescue Force and began a tour of duty in Wales.

He was known as Flight Lieutenant Wales when he served with the RAF in Angelsey, North Wales.

During his three-year tour, he took part in 156 search and rescue operations – during which 149 people were rescued.

He later served with the East Anglia Air Ambulance for two years before stepping down to take on more royal roles on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

Harry, meanwhile, also had flight training on fixed wings before going on to become a gunner in an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan in 2012.

Their father King Charles spent four months training in the RAF, while Prince Andrew, 64, was a helicopter pilot in the 1982 Falklands War.

Flying is also a big part of Kate Middleton's side of the family.

Her father Michael Middleton, 75, studied to become a pilot with British European Airways before working as a British Airways flight dispatcher, while her grandfather Peter Middleton flew BA jets.

Her mother Carole Middleton, 69, was a BA flight attendant.

