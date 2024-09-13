Heir Force One: Prince George 'Already Learning to Fly' Aged 11 — How Future King 'Took Maiden Flight Last Week as William and Kate Watched On'

Future King Prince George is learning to fly – aged just 11.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the young Royal flew with an instructor, as his proud parents The Prince and Princess of Wales watched on from the ground at an airbase near their home in Windsor.

George is said to be a fanatic about flying and looks to continue the Royal Family's tradition with aviation.

His great-grandfather Prince Philip trained at the same airfield where George's maiden flight took place.