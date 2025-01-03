Jennifer Lopez Shows Ex Ben Affleck What He's Missing as She Poses in a Tiny Bikini During Aspen Trip — as Actor Is 'Angling' to Get Back With First Wife Jennifer Garner

RadarOnline.com can reveal that while the Jenny From The Block singer shows off her curves on social media, the Batman actor is 'angling' to get back with his first wife, Jennifer Garner , and recently spent the holiday season together.

Jennifer Lopez has shown ex-husband Ben Affleck what he's missing as she posed in a very tiny black bikini during her New Year's trip in Aspen.

The singer turned up the heat with some bikini snaps.

The 55-year-old hitmaker posted the jaw-dropping photos on Instagram with the caption: "We’ll be back Aspen."

Followers praised Lopez in the comments section for her toned figure.

One user wrote: "It’s the bikini picture with the cowboy hat for me! SLAY mama!"

Another said: "Bikini. Fur Boots. And cowboy hat. I love it! Looking gorgeous, Jen."

A third added: "It’s the boots and body for me."

A fourth gushed: "Wow! How beautiful! Thank you for sharing these moments with us."