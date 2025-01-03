Jennifer Lopez Shows Ex Ben Affleck What He's Missing as She Poses in a Tiny Bikini During Aspen Trip — as Actor Is 'Angling' to Get Back With First Wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has shown ex-husband Ben Affleck what he's missing as she posed in a very tiny black bikini during her New Year's trip in Aspen.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that while the Jenny From The Block singer shows off her curves on social media, the Batman actor is 'angling' to get back with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, and recently spent the holiday season together.
The 55-year-old hitmaker posted the jaw-dropping photos on Instagram with the caption: "We’ll be back Aspen."
Followers praised Lopez in the comments section for her toned figure.
One user wrote: "It’s the bikini picture with the cowboy hat for me! SLAY mama!"
Another said: "Bikini. Fur Boots. And cowboy hat. I love it! Looking gorgeous, Jen."
A third added: "It’s the boots and body for me."
A fourth gushed: "Wow! How beautiful! Thank you for sharing these moments with us."
Lopez's trip to Aspen wrapped up a rough year for the singer.
The music icon and her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, called it quits after two years of marriage.
After getting married twice in 2022 — first in Las Vegas and then in Georgia — Lopez filed for divorce in August on the second anniversary of the pair’s lavish wedding ceremony.
The two sparked breakup rumors in May 2024 after ditching their wedding bands and reportedly attending couples therapy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actor is hoping to rekindle his marriage to Garner after his failed marriage to the singer.
Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and welcomed three kids: Violet, 19; Fin, 15; and Samuel 12.
A source claimed: "Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat if she'd have him.
"He never really got over the end of his first marriage.
"Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
The source added: "Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."
Recently, the former couple spent the holidays together with their three children.
The source said: "Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."
A source told People: "The kids enjoy when they all spend time together. Jen's grateful that Ben's doing well."