News

Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber Matthew Livelsberger’s Wife 'Broke Up with Him' and Accused Him of 'Cheating' Just 'Six Days' Before Killing Himself in Vehicle Outside Trump Hotel

Split photo of Matt Livelsberger/his wife and a Tesla Cybertruck.
Source: FACEBOOK/MEGA

Matthew Livelsberger’s wife broke up with him and accused him of cheating just days before his death outside the Trump Hotel.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

The wife of the U.S. Army vet who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas dumped him just six days before his suicide.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Matthew Livelsberger, responsible for the Wednesday explosion, departed his Colorado Springs home the day after Christmas after having a heated argument with his wife over alleged cheating.

las vegas cybertruck bomber matthew livelsberger wife split cheating before death
Source: LVMPD

Livelsberger left his Colorado Springs home after getting into an alleged argument with his wife.

Sources claimed Livelsberger's wife, whom he shares a young daughter with, confronted him head-on about his suspected affair.

It was soon after the 37-year-old left Colorado, rented a Tesla Cybertruck through the Turo app, and drove to the Trump Hotel on New Year's Day.

las vegas cybertruck bomber matthew livelsberger wife split cheating before death
Source: FACEBOOK

Livelsberger's wife allegedly confronted him about having an affair just days before he committed suicide.

Las Vegas police said the U.S. soldier then set off explosives concealed in the truck and shot himself in the head.

Following new developments, investigators are now exploring whether the soldier's motive was driven by personal issues rather than politics – as initially believed – due to the location of the explosion and the vehicle choice.

Some officers previously speculated Livelsberger may have chosen a Tesla to make a statement, given Elon Musk's new friendship with president-elect Donald Trump.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said: "It's a Tesla truck, we know Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it's the Trump hotel, so there's obviously something to look at."

Las Vegas Police confirmed the Cybertruck arrived in Las Vegas at 7:30 a.m. and exploded at 8:40 a.m. outside the Trump Hotel.

A variety of explosive devices, including fireworks mortars, were found in the truck's bed. Officials have credited the Cybertruck's structure for containing much of the blast and preventing further damage.

las vegas cybertruck bomber matthew livelsberger wife split cheating before death
Source: MEGA

The U.S. soldier rented a Tesla Cybertruck through Turo, parked outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, and set off explosives.

According to his LinkedIn, Livelsberger served over 19 years in the Army, including 18 years with Special Forces.

His most recent role was a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager, a position he held for three months.

Just hours before the Cybertruck explosion, Texan-born terrorist Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck with the ISIS flag into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 15 and injuring many others.

The FBI believes Jabbar, 42, was not "solely responsible" for the attack and is investigating his potential ties to terrorist organizations through multiple court-authorized searches in New Orleans and other states.

Law enforcement sources have revealed both cars involved in the attacks were rented through the Turo app and were electric vehicles, raising concerns about more potential connections between the incidents.

Police stated Wednesday afternoon they are exploring potential links and have not dismissed any possibilities at this time.

las vegas cybertruck bomber matthew livelsberger wife split cheating before death
Source: MEGA

The incident occured around the same time Texan-born terrorist Jabbar drove a vehicle into a crowd in New Orleans, killing 15.

McMahill added: "Do I think it's a coincidence? I don't know. We're absolutely looking into any connections to New Orleans."

After the New Orleans attack, investigators found unexploded improvised devices at the scene, along with guns, pipe bombs, and remote detonation equipment inside the truck.

Additional explosives were later discovered in the French Quarter.

Jabbar, born in Texas, was fatally shot by police after he drove into a crowd of pedestrians, exited his rented vehicle, and began firing.

The FBI's New Orleans field office is currently "conducting a number of court-authorized search warrants in New Orleans and other states".

