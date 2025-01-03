Joan Collins Reveals Close Connection With 'Lifelong Friend' Donald Trump After Being Outed As Shock MAGA Patriot By Attending 'Pre-Inauguration Celebration'

The source said: "To Joan, Donald is not just a former president and soon-to-be MAGA president, but he is also one of her closest lifelong friends.

"She has run in his circle for 40 years, and they have so much love for one another."

The source noted Collins has openly praised Trump, 78, for helping to inspire her beloved Dynasty character, Alexis Carrington Colby.

The insider continued: "It is no secret that Joan modeled her infamous Alexis character on Dynasty after Donald.

"She has discussed her inspiration countless times over the years and said it was half Donald Trump and half another friend of hers.

"She took Donald's 'ruthlessness' for Alexis. Joan has never been shy about her love for Donald."