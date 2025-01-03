Joan Collins Reveals Close Connection With 'Lifelong Friend' Donald Trump After Being Outed As Shock MAGA Patriot By Attending 'Pre-Inauguration Celebration'
Joan Collins has branded Donald Trump "one of her lifelong friends" after the Hollywood icon was named as a pro-MAGA patriot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Dynasty star, 91, has "never been shy about her love" for the politician, and they've been pals for over four decades.
Collins raised eyebrows this week by attending a "pre-inauguration celebration" with right-wing friends.
The iconic actress was seen having a "lovely dinner with friends" in a picture shared by conservative actor James Woods on his X account.
Seeing the star alongside Woods and other outspoken MAGA fanatics led many fans to share their surprise that Collins is associated with the group.
But according to sources close to Collins, it should come as "no surprise at all" as the president-elect is one of her "closest friends".
The source said: "To Joan, Donald is not just a former president and soon-to-be MAGA president, but he is also one of her closest lifelong friends.
"She has run in his circle for 40 years, and they have so much love for one another."
The source noted Collins has openly praised Trump, 78, for helping to inspire her beloved Dynasty character, Alexis Carrington Colby.
The insider continued: "It is no secret that Joan modeled her infamous Alexis character on Dynasty after Donald.
"She has discussed her inspiration countless times over the years and said it was half Donald Trump and half another friend of hers.
"She took Donald's 'ruthlessness' for Alexis. Joan has never been shy about her love for Donald."
The source also highlighted Collins' close relationship with Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivanna.
The insider added: "But it was not only Donald that is a huge part of her life but Donald's ex-wife Ivanna, Ivanka's mom. Joan and Ivanna were so beyond close and remained friends until Ivanna's death.
"Joan was heartbroken when Ivanna passed because she was one of the only people who truly got her. She never let Donald and Ivanna's divorce change her love and respect for each of them."
Opening up about the British icon's decision to support her friend amid his political campaigns, the insider continued: "Joan has always been quiet about her political affiliations because she does not believe this needs to be broadcast."
Collins' fifth husband, Percy Gibson, 60, was also at the gathering, which had started out as a "post-Christmas dinner."
Woods explained in the picture caption: "It evolved from a post-Christmas dinner to a pre-Inauguration celebration. Not often in Hollywood, you can be surrounded by patriots. What a joyous night."
Also in attendance was actor Jon Voight, who is Angelina Jolie's father.
The star has made no secret of his love for Trump and was recently seen enjoying the election result at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate.
In 2017, while appearing on the Jonathan Ross chat show in the U.K., Collins opened up about Trump being the inspiration for her character Alexis.
"I actually wrote about it years and years ago, that one of the people mentioned was Donald Trump," she stated at the time.
Collins said she was drawn to Trump "because he was very harsh, tough, clever, devious, and manipulative."