What's That Smell? 'Gross' Tucker Carlson's Lack of Hygiene Pushing People Away After Conservative Windbag Admits He 'Doesn't Wear Deodorant'

Tucker Carlson's admission of not wearing deodorant sparks backlash as his hygiene turns people off.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Lots of news watchers think Tucker Carlson's views stink, but sources said the blowhard also reeks from B.O. and needs to clean up his smelly hygiene habits.

The tiff over the former FOX newshound turned podcaster's reek rocketed when he was asked what cologne he preferred while attending a gala at Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, where he received a Champion of America award from the president-elect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

No deodorant, no cologne – Carlson's hygiene habits shock fans and spark social media buzz.

"I've never worn cologne in my life. Cologne? I don't even wear deodorant, dude", Carlson boasted.

The controversial conservative's confession became the talk of social media.

One social media user said: "And I thought he couldn't get grosser."

Another added: "Love Tucker but no deodorant?! Ewwww."

Sources claim Carlson's bad hygiene and lack of grooming make him a party pariah.

An insider added: "Tucker seems to delight in pissing people off and offending their sense of smell. But what he doesn't realize is that it makes it undesirable to hang out with him.

"It makes him unpopular at parties and also doesn't help that he rarely washes his hair. He's not a well-groomed guy."

The source believes "working at home has caused him to slack off on basic tidying. But it's just not important to him, obviously."

His lack of hygiene may be taking a toll on Carlson's relationships, even with his family.

The insider added: "It can't be easy on his wife and kids and people he interviews."

The 55-year-old blabbermouth was fired from FOX in April 2023 after his on-and-off-air antics were reportedly viewed as too unpredictable and even harmful.

Carlson's controversies go beyond politics and insiders said his hygiene is now a major problem.

FOX bigwigs wanted distance from his conspiracy theories after they had to shell out a $787 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems for falsely claiming their machines were rigged in favor of Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The insider noted: "Tucker's been stinking up the airwaves for years, but now his personal hygiene is his biggest problem. Pals say he really needs to do something about it!"

