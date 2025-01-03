What's That Smell? 'Gross' Tucker Carlson's Lack of Hygiene Pushing People Away After Conservative Windbag Admits He 'Doesn't Wear Deodorant'

An insider added: "Tucker seems to delight in pissing people off and offending their sense of smell. But what he doesn't realize is that it makes it undesirable to hang out with him.

"It makes him unpopular at parties and also doesn't help that he rarely washes his hair. He's not a well-groomed guy."

The source believes "working at home has caused him to slack off on basic tidying. But it's just not important to him, obviously."