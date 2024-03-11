'It Was a Riot': Chris Cuomo Confronts Tucker Carlson About 'Cherry-picked' Jan 6 Footage the Fired Fox News Star Aired Last Year

Chris Cuomo confronted Tucker Carlson about the allegedly “cherry-picked” January 6 footage the fired Fox News host aired last year before his departure from the network, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cuomo, who joined NewsNation shortly after he was axed from CNN in December 2021, confronted Carlson about the footage during a tense interview that is scheduled to premiere during the newest episode of Cuomo on Monday night.