'It Was a Riot': Chris Cuomo Confronts Tucker Carlson About 'Cherry-picked' Jan 6 Footage the Fired Fox News Star Aired Last Year
Chris Cuomo confronted Tucker Carlson about the allegedly “cherry-picked” January 6 footage the fired Fox News host aired last year before his departure from the network, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cuomo, who joined NewsNation shortly after he was axed from CNN in December 2021, confronted Carlson about the footage during a tense interview that is scheduled to premiere during the newest episode of Cuomo on Monday night.
The interview on Monday night will mark Carlson’s first national news interview since being abruptly axed from Fox News in April 2023, and he and Cuomo reportedly discussed a number of topics – including the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and then-President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in the insurrection.
“January 6th, I know people will say it was an insurrection,” Cuomo said during the surprise sit-down with Carlson scheduled for Monday night. “People will say okay, fine, [Trump] wasn’t charged with that and there was a reason he wasn’t charged with that. It’s not a technicality.”
“And your approach and the approach of other people, hey this was just, you know, these guys were in the wrong place, the wrong way, but that’s all it was,” Cuomo continued. “I don’t agree with that. I think it was a riot.”
“I think they were way over the line, and I think they were motivated to go over the line, in part by the President of the United States.”
While Carlson agreed that “parts of it were obviously a riot,” he went on to ask “how many federal agents were in the crowd” during the January 6 insurrection and “what they were doing there.”
“Parts of it obviously were a riot but let me ask you a couple of questions,” Carlson responded. “One is, why can’t we know how many federal agents were in the crowd and what they were doing there?”
“I am fine with knowing. I love transparency,” Cuomo replied. “It is the key to understanding.”
“It is the opposite of what we have,” Carlson fired back. “There are thousands of hours of tape and the release of which will not jeopardize the security in the Capitol.”
- Tucker Carlson Blames Fox New Firing on Capitol Riot, Still Believes Undercover Agents Incited January 6th Attack
- Tucker Carlson's 'Unapproved' Shows in Hungary Contributed to His Fox News Firing: Report
- ‘His Reputation is in Tatters’: Tucker Carlson's Career in Turmoil After FOX News Firing as No Major Networks Will Touch Him
The pair’s interview then took a turn for the worse when Cuomo accused Carlson of “cherry-picking” the 44,000 hours of security footage he obtained of the January 6 insurrection.
“You cherry-picked that tape by the way,” Cuomo charged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I aired what they sent me,” Carlson fired back.
“You cherry-picked it though,” Cuomo repeated.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy provided Carlson nearly 45,000 hours of security footage from the January 6 insurrection shortly before Carlson was fired from Fox News last year.
Carlson went on to air parts of the footage on his Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight, and he used the footage to argue that the insurrection was a “peaceful gathering” of Trump supporters rather than the deadly riot that it was.