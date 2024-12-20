Mötley Crüe Drummer Tommy Lee Disgusts Fans After His 38-Year-Old Wife Reveals His 'Nasty' Hygiene Routine: 'He Looks Dirty'
Mötley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has repulsed fans over his "disgusting" hygiene habits.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rocker's fourth wife, Brittany Furlan, sent the internet in a frenzy when she exposed Lee's controversial shower routine.
Furlan said Lee does not bathe regularly and prefers to shower "once a week".
She opened up about Lee's grooming habits during a recent appearance on The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast.
Furlan claimed Lee's unusual shower schedule dates back to being born in Greece, where he lived until his family moved to California, explaining: "He said growing up... that that's a thing in Europe.
"You don't need to shower every day. They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky.
"My husband showers, like, once a week."
While the 62-year-old drummer may not shower daily, his 38-year-old wife insisted he's "very neat" and not "dirty".
Furlan added: "My husband's very neat, which people wouldn't expect from someone who's a musician.
"They would expect him to be a f------ nightmare, like, dirty. He doesn't shower a lot, but he's very neat."
Furlan's confession on Lee's "bird bath" routine prompted harsh reactions from fans, who branded the drummer "nasty" and "so gross".
One social media user wrote: "He looks dirty."
Another chimed in: "He could shower twice everyday and he would still give the ick."
And a third added: "I'm sorry but that's gross – you need to shower daily – that's just gross."
Others slammed Furlan for bringing up the taboo topic, with one user asking: "Why would she admit this? Gross."
Luckily for Furlan, she doesn't have to worry about Lee using all the hot water as she prefers to shower daily and admitted to being "overly clean".
She told Bristowe: "This hair is so thick so I wash the hair like once a week, and then I shower every night.
Furlan went on to joke she's so "overly clean" her hygiene habits are probably "stripping (her) body of all the oils it probably needs".
Given her confession, Bristowe asked Furlan if there was anything Lee does that gives her the "ick".
Despite his habits, Furlan said: "No, because he's so handsome. It's really crazy. He's a really good looking guy. He doesn't really give me the ick."
Furlan and Lee have been married since 2019. While discussing their relationship, she also admitted they're on "opposite schedules" as she's a "night owl" and the musician is an early riser.