Mötley Crüe Drummer Tommy Lee Disgusts Fans After His 38-Year-Old Wife Reveals His 'Nasty' Hygiene Routine: 'He Looks Dirty'

She opened up about Lee's grooming habits during a recent appearance on The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast.

Furlan claimed Lee's unusual shower schedule dates back to being born in Greece, where he lived until his family moved to California, explaining: "He said growing up... that that's a thing in Europe.

"You don't need to shower every day. They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky.

"My husband showers, like, once a week."