'Wicked' Co-Stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'Relieved' His Broken ex Lilly Jay Didn't 'Throw Them Under Bus' in Bombshell Essay About Her Divorce

Lilly Jay has broken her silence over her divorce from Ethan Slater in a bombshell essay.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ariana Grande and Slater are said to be "relieved" Jay didn't "throw them under the bus" in her essay.

In her essay for The Cut, Jay, a clinical psychologist, candidly penned about her traumatic childbirth, moving overseas to England – where Slater was filming Wicked with Grande – and how her marriage to her high school sweetheart crumbled as she was caring for her two-month-old baby.