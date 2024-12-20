Holiday Horror: 'One Dead and 60-80 People Injured' after Car Drives into German Christmas Market in 'Suspected Terrorist Attack'
A car has driven into a crowded Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday, leaving at least "one person dead and 60 to 80 injured."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the driver of the car was arrested following the horrifying crash, which took place at 7:04pm today.
As seen in the graphic footage circulating on social media platforms, a dark speeding vehicle appears to plow through the crowded market, leaving dozens of people lying on the floor.
In a separate video, people are still on the ground as screaming is heard in the background.
According to reports, emergency services set up tents to immediately treat victims as several people were "severely" injured.
Magdeburg’s University Hospital in Germany said it was treating 10 to 20 patients at the moment but was preparing for more.
Matthias Schuppe, regional government spokesperson, and city spokesperson Michael Reif have both said they suspected it was a deliberate act.
Local police wrote on X: "Initial report: Extensive police operations are currently taking place at the Magdeburg Christmas market. The Christmas market in the city center is closed. Further reports will be made."
Robert Habeck, Germany's vice-chancellor, wrote on X: "What terrible news from Magdeburg, where people wanted to spend the Advent season in peace and community. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I thank all the emergency services on site who are doing everything they can to help and to clarify the background."
CDU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) wrote on X: "This is very depressing news from Magdeburg. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I thank all emergency services who are caring for the injured on site."
AfD leader Alice Weidel also posted on X: "The images from Magdeburg are shocking! My thoughts are with the bereaved and injured. When will this madness end?"
According to the market website, the Christmas market was scheduled to be open from November 22 through December 29.
It features about 140 market stalls, an ice skating rink, a ferris wheel, and a children’s play area.
Just one month ago, Nancy Faeser, German Interior Minister, said there were no indications of any danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.
Eight years ago in Berlin, an Islamic extremist attacker plowed through a Christmas market with a truck on Dec. 19, 2016.
Thirteen people were killed and dozens were left injured.
Days after the attack, the suspect was killed in a shootout in Italy.