Tommy Lee Helicopter Assault Lawsuit Dismissed, Jane Doe Plaintiff Hopes to File Again

According to Rolling Stone, the decision to dismiss the lawsuit followed a judge's ruling that the woman's decades-old allegations did not meet the requirements for revival under the law she cited, The Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. However, the plaintiff's lawyer remains optimistic that proposed legislation in California, specifically AB 2587, will soon become law and allow for the explicit revival of her complaint.

According to the woman's lawyer, Melissa Eubanks, "Our decision to voluntarily dismiss Jane Doe's lawsuit against Tommy Lee was difficult to make as we strongly believe in merits of her claim and that she deserves recourse for the harm caused by Mr. Lee's alleged sexual assault of her in 2003."