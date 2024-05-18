Your tip
Tommy Lee Helicopter Assault Lawsuit Dismissed, Jane Doe Plaintiff Hopes to File Again

May 18 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

The Jane Doe plaintiff who sued Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee for alleged sexual assault in a helicopter cockpit in 2003 has filed a request to dismiss her lawsuit without prejudice. This means that she reserves her right to potentially file the case again in the future.

The lawsuit against Tommy Lee was dropped.

According to Rolling Stone, the decision to dismiss the lawsuit followed a judge's ruling that the woman's decades-old allegations did not meet the requirements for revival under the law she cited, The Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. However, the plaintiff's lawyer remains optimistic that proposed legislation in California, specifically AB 2587, will soon become law and allow for the explicit revival of her complaint.

According to the woman's lawyer, Melissa Eubanks, "Our decision to voluntarily dismiss Jane Doe's lawsuit against Tommy Lee was difficult to make as we strongly believe in merits of her claim and that she deserves recourse for the harm caused by Mr. Lee's alleged sexual assault of her in 2003."

Tommy Lee has continuously denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

Lee has continuously denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

His lawyer, Sasha Frid, stated, "This dismissal is a complete vindication for Tommy Lee. He has maintained from the very beginning that these allegations were bogus and false."

Frid further clarified, "The plaintiff voluntarily dismissed her claims. This dismissal was not subject to any settlement."

The lawsuit described disturbing details of the alleged assault, including forcible kissing, groping, and misconduct.

When initially filing the lawsuit in December, the plaintiff alleged that she was coerced onto a helicopter under false pretenses by pilot David Martz in 2003, where she was then allegedly assaulted by Lee during a trip from San Diego County to Van Nuys.

The lawsuit described disturbing details of the alleged assault, including forcible kissing, groping, and misconduct.

The plaintiff expressed feeling trapped and helpless during the incident, with the lawsuit stating, "By this point, the plaintiff was in tears, but she had nowhere to go — she was trapped with little mobility to leave the cockpit."

Martz, who allegedly witnessed the assault, reportedly did not intervene.

Doe said she didn’t speak to the pilot on the way back home and was left humiliated by the ordeal.

In her suit, she claimed the pilot told her they had a change of plans. Doe said she felt pressured to get on the helicopter.

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for Doe’s alleged anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

