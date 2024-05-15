Home > Omg > David Copperfield Magician David Copperfield, 67, Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Inappropriate Behavior by 16 Different Women: Report Source: MEGA David Copperfield was recently accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by 16 different women. By: Connor Surmonte May 15 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Famed magician David Copperfield was recently accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by 16 different women, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come roughly six years after Copperfield, 67, faced similar allegations, the magician and entertainer faced fresh accusations this week.

According to an investigation launched by the Guardian, the 16 purported incidents occurred as early as the 1980s and as recently as 2014. Also concerning was the revelation that at least half of Copperfield’s accusers claimed that they were younger than 18 when the alleged incidents unfolded. Some of Copperfield’s accusers claimed that they were just 15 at the time of the alleged misconduct.

Copperfield was accused of “drugg[ing] three women before he had sexual relations with them, which they felt they were unable to consent to.” Four additional accusers alleged that they were groped or were made to touch the renowned illusionist “in a sexual way during live performances on stage.”

“I would never just say this to somebody if I didn’t truly, honest to God believe that I was drugged at that time,” one alleged victim told the Guardian during their investigation. Another accuser alleged that Copperfield “squeezed her breast” after calling her on stage during a performance at the MGM Grand in January 2014.

Although that accuser reported the purported incident to MGM and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, law enforcement ultimately closed the case because of “insufficient evidence.” A rep for Copperfield has since denied the latest allegations against the magician in a lengthy statement released on Wednesday morning.

Copperfield "denied wrongdoing of any kind" and his rep insisted that the accused "never acted inappropriately with anyone, let alone anyone underage." Copperfield's rep also said that the fresh allegations were "not only completely false, but also entirely implausible." "Everyone that knows David Copperfield will tell you that these recent allegations from one newspaper are the exact opposite of who David is," the entertainer's Copperfield rep stated. "In fact, David has a record of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators."

“Most of these historic accusations have been made before, and all of them are as false now as they were then,” the rep continued. “David requested the ‘evidence’ upon which these false allegations claim to rely and this has not been provided.” “By contrast, whenever US law enforcement has looked into such matters, they have been investigated thoroughly and it has been found that there is simply no case to answer,” the magician’s rep added. “The Guardian’s characterization is not who David is, and he continues to support anyone who has experienced any form of abuse or discrimination.”

“The movement must succeed, but false accusations must stop for it to flourish,” Copperfield’s rep concluded. “David will be considering the position with his legal team and will take such steps as may be appropriate over these false and scurrilous allegations.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Copperfield faced similar sexual misconduct accusations at the outset of the #MeToo movement back in 2018.

Copperfield’s accuser alleged that the magician drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1988 when she was still 17 years old. The entertainer denied those allegations in a statement posted to social media in January 2018.

