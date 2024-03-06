'Make Love to Me': Paula Abdul Reveals Bombshell Alleged Messages From Nigel Lythgoe
Paula Abdul is doubling down on her sexual assault claims against Nigel Lythgoe, with her attorney giving RadarOnline.com a handful of harassing messages that the TV mogul allegedly sent after the reported incidents took place.
As this outlet reported, Lythgoe denied Abdul's accusations and included several private emails and other correspondence from the singer after the alleged assaults, which he claimed proved his case. But he's not the only one with receipts.
Abdul's attorney, Melissa Eubanks, told RadarOnline.com, "While Mr. Lythgoe’s answer cherry-picks from years of messages with Ms. Abdul to try to discredit her claims, what his selections fail to show are the numerous instances of overt sexual harassment he forced Ms. Abdul to tolerate."
She said that on March 8, 2014, "Mr. Lythgoe wrote to Ms. Abdul: 'When you get back to LA will you please make love to me! Slowly and lovingly!' When Ms. Abdul failed to respond, Mr. Lythgoe proclaimed: 'I’ll take that as a YES then!'"
One month later, Lythgoe allegedly sent another inappropriate message.
"On April 10, 2014, he similarly wrote, in response to a message from Ms. Abdul about SYTYCD auditions in Las Vegas: 'I’ll come if you promise a big wet kiss! With tongues! Is a small grope of the a-- asking too much?'"
Abdul's lawyer said the alleged harassment didn't stop there.
"In July 2014, Mr. Lythgoe even acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behavior to Ms. Abdul: 'you love me like a relation I love you like a girlfriend. I could easily be your f------ cousin? Ha Ha.'"
Her attorney added, "There are several instances of such verbal assaults against Ms. Abdul, which are evidence of the frequent abusive behavior that Ms. Abdul was subjected to during her time on American Idol and SYTYCD."
She also believes that Lythgoe is "victim shaming" Abdul.
"Mr. Lythgoe fails to appreciate that he held a position of power over Ms. Abdul. He was a producer on American Idol and SYTYCD and she was the talent. He held the cards to her career in his hand and he knew it. It thus is no surprise that Ms. Abdul placated to his ego with positive messaging and seeming adoration. These are the defenses that many women like Ms. Abdul had to adopt to deal with men who abuse their power," Eubanks told RadarOnline.com.
RadarOnline.com told you — the Opposite's Attract singer sued Lythgoe in December 2023, accusing him of sexual assault on two separate occasions while filming American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.
He denied the allegations, calling them "false" and "deeply offensive."
Lythgoe has since been sued by three other women, who also alleged that he sexually assaulted them.