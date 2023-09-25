Married Pennsylvania Cop Faces False Imprisonment Charges for Locking Up His Mistress, Saying He'd 'Paint Her as Crazy' After Split

Davis was filmed by a "civilian companion" while arresting her off-duty at the Pennsylvania State Game Lands in Weiser State Forest on August 21. "I'll take care of it myself," he said before taking matters into his own hands.

"People like you shouldn't have any form of power!" she said in the video. "I didn't do anything wrong except disagree with you."

As he roughhoused her, she yelled, "Let me go. You can't just tackle me like that!"

"I didn't do anything wrong," Perfanov cried out repeatedly, noting she didn't understand why he was aggressively detaining her. "You can't take me against my will."