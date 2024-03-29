Motley Crüe's Tommy Lee Scores Small Victory in Court Battle Over Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault

Rockstar Tommy Lee scored a small victory in the lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in 2003. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied an emergency motion brought by the accuser.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The accuser, who filed the lawsuit using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claimed the Motley Crüe star assaulted her during a helicopter ride. Lee called the allegations “bogus.”

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Doe asked that she not be forced to produce any medical records or information about her mental health until Lee filed his answer or the judge made a ruling on whether several of her claims would be dismissed. Doe argued she should not have to produce the records to her “alleged assailant of sexual assault and battery before such time it is certain that her claims will proceed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lee said Doe should produce the records immediately. He said he “vehemently and categorically denies [Doe’s] bogus allegations.” The musician argued he was entitled to see Doe’s medical records to help him prepare for her deposition. Lee’s lawyer said his client had “a right to defend” himself “against [Doe’s] baseless and offensive allegations.”

Article continues below advertisement

At the recent hearing, the judge denied Doe’s Ex Parte motion for a protective order to halt the production of her private medical information. Last year, in her bombshell lawsuit, Doe claimed Lee sexually assaulted her on a helicopter with another man in February 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Doe claimed to be friends with the helicopter pilot who had invited to take her on a tour of San Diego. She said when she arrived on the date she noticed an unexpected guest — Lee. In her suit, she claimed the pilot told her they had a change of plans. Doe said she felt pressured to get on the helicopter.

Article continues below advertisement

During the flight, Doe accused the pilot and Lee of drinking and using weed and cocaine. Doe said Lee urged her to come to the cockpit to sit in his lap. She said she complied but he immediately started forcing himself on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

According to the suit, Lee kissed Doe without her consent and then digitally penetrated her. Doe claimed Lee pulled down his pants and pushed her head down towards his genitals. Eventually, the pilot landed and Lee got off. Doe said he hugged her before leaving.

Doe said she didn’t speak to the pilot on the way back home. She said she was left humiliated by the ordeal. The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for Doe’s alleged anxiety, depression, and PTSD.