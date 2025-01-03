Ariana Grande's 'Skeletal' Figure Can Lead to 'Very Serious Health Problems' – But 'Wicked' Star's Friends Claim Actress 'Believes She Looks Fine'
Wicked star Ariana Grande needs a magical spell to put some meat on her bones, fear friends and fans who are shocked by her emaciated appearance and worry that she's heading for a world of medical miseries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old singing sensation struck an alarming image while on press rounds for the blockbuster movie musical, with her hollowed cheeks and visible sternum leading one fan to comment: "There's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy."
Diet guru Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the singer, said he's concerned for her, estimating that she's lost at least 20 pounds from her already tiny 5-foot-3, 110-pound frame.
Dr. Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, noted: "She looks positively skeletal. She needs to get some sound nutritional advice.
"Being that thin is muscle-wasting, and that can lead to very serious health problems. It's one thing to look thin, but it's another to look this kind of sick."
Still, the 7 Rings songbird bristles at the negative comments, insisting she was actually at her unhealthiest when she weighed more and was mixing antidepressants with booze.
She said: "I've heard every version of it, what's wrong with me. And then you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons."
But a friend told RadarOnline.com that Ariana's inner circle needs to convince her she's too thin for her own good.
The friend explained: "Ariana doesn't seem to see the same thing in the mirror that others see. She believes she looks fine."