Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's 'Skeletal' Figure Can Lead to 'Very Serious Health Problems' – But 'Wicked' Star's Friends Claim Actress 'Believes She Looks Fine'

ariana grande skeletal figure
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande's 'Skeletal' look stirs health fears, but she claims she 'feels fine' amid concerns.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wicked star Ariana Grande needs a magical spell to put some meat on her bones, fear friends and fans who are shocked by her emaciated appearance and worry that she's heading for a world of medical miseries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 31-year-old singing sensation struck an alarming image while on press rounds for the blockbuster movie musical, with her hollowed cheeks and visible sternum leading one fan to comment: "There's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy."

Article continues below advertisement
ariana grande skeletal figure
Source: MEGA

A diet guru expressed concern over Grande's drastic weight loss, saying: 'She looks positively skeletal'.

Article continues below advertisement

Diet guru Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the singer, said he's concerned for her, estimating that she's lost at least 20 pounds from her already tiny 5-foot-3, 110-pound frame.

Dr. Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, noted: "She looks positively skeletal. She needs to get some sound nutritional advice.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana grande skeletal figure
Source: MEGA

An Expert warned extreme thinness could lead to serious health issues, but Grande insists she's fine.

Article continues below advertisement

"Being that thin is muscle-wasting, and that can lead to very serious health problems. It's one thing to look thin, but it's another to look this kind of sick."

Still, the 7 Rings songbird bristles at the negative comments, insisting she was actually at her unhealthiest when she weighed more and was mixing antidepressants with booze.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana grande skeletal figure
Source: MEGA

Despite friends' worries, Grande stands firm, saying she 'looks fine'.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jennifer aniston to scale back on plastic surgery and face fillers

Jennifer Aniston to 'Scale Back on Plastic Surgery and Face Fillers' After 'Friends' Star Is 'Humiliated' By Backlash Over 'Puffy' Appearance

Composite photo of Ariana Grande, Sharon Osbourne, Lindsay Lohan

Who's That? Ariana Grande and Lindsay Lohan Lead the Way of Biggest Celebrity Transformations of 2024

She said: "I've heard every version of it, what's wrong with me. And then you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons."

But a friend told RadarOnline.com that Ariana's inner circle needs to convince her she's too thin for her own good.

The friend explained: "Ariana doesn't seem to see the same thing in the mirror that others see. She believes she looks fine."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.