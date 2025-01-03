Jennifer Aniston to 'Scale Back on Plastic Surgery and Face Fillers' After 'Friends' Star Is 'Humiliated' By Backlash Over 'Puffy' Appearance
Friends alum Jennifer Aniston caught a lot of grief for her frozen features during 2024 – and now sources reveal she's planning to go on a "diet" and scale her facial fix-ups way back in the new year in favor of a more natural girl-next-door look, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old, famous for her natural beauty, has been coming under fire for her puffed-up face, with fans and experts convinced she went overboard with fillers and plastic surgery.
An insider said: "Jen was pretty shocked by all the backlash she got because she really didn't think that she'd overdone it. But then everyone started talking about how obvious it was that she'd had work done."
Last June, pics of her with strange bags under her eyes caused a stir.
A source explained: "The photos of her puffy eyes were pretty hard to ignore, especially when friends were taking her aside to make the gentle suggestion that she might want to ease up on the filler a bit.
"It was humiliating because she's always been so meticulous about what she gets done, and she's been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments. To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery fail was a huge wake-up call."
According to an insider, the Morning Show star has already cut back on artificial plumping.
A source said: "She was able to get a lot of the filler dissolved. She's looking a lot less puffy now.
"There's no way she's going to totally swear off this stuff, but she says her goal this coming year is to maintain – not turn back the clock."