Jennifer Aniston to 'Scale Back on Plastic Surgery and Face Fillers' After 'Friends' Star Is 'Humiliated' By Backlash Over 'Puffy' Appearance

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston caught a lot of grief for her frozen features during 2024 – and now sources reveal she's planning to go on a "diet" and scale her facial fix-ups way back in the new year in favor of a more natural girl-next-door look, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old, famous for her natural beauty, has been coming under fire for her puffed-up face, with fans and experts convinced she went overboard with fillers and plastic surgery.