A-List Clientele: Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Spotted at Plastic Surgery Office Known for 'Facial Rejuvenation and Rhinoplasty'
Famous pals Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock were spotted walking out of a plastic surgery office in Connecticut earlier this week, joined by Amanda Anka, the wife of fellow box office star Jason Bateman.
Onlookers noticed a small group exiting The Retreat At Split Rock, a state-licensed, fully accredited outpatient surgery center located in Greenwich, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Friends actress opted for a black sweater paired with a matching scarf, skinny fit distressed denims, and a fedora hat in photos released on Daily Mail. The Lost City starlet kept cozy in a black puffer jacket, a white top, and black sweatpants paired with sunglasses.
They were chatting amongst themselves as they ventured toward the parking lot, having been seen right in front of the 116 address, a Victorian-style home that serves as Dr. Gordon's office.
Dr. Gordon has a specialty in "facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty" but the retreat also provides several other services, including Laser Skin Resurfacing, facial fillers, fat injections, and Botox, while offering a system that leads to a more rapid recovery process.
"The Retreat at Split Rock provides a seamless process," per their website. "The adjacency of the Inn at Split Rock to New England Surgical Center eliminates any travel, stress, and the commotion associated with recovery at a separate hotel or travel back to home."
It's unknown if any of the three booked appointments or if they were simply just checking out the facility.
Aniston previously addressed rumors that she altered her appearance, revealing that fans often jump to conclusions.
"People think that I do a lot of (Botox) injections, but I don't. I'm not saying that I haven't tried it but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me," she told Yahoo Beauty. "And like we were saying before, they just start to lose perspective, it's their new normal, so it's a hard one to come back from."
Bullock dealt with the rumor mill as well over the years, but ignored the critics.
After being named PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Woman in 2015, she said, "Be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone cut in front of you who looks like they're in a bigger hurry. The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren't trying."