Aging Tom Cruise 'Desperate for Eyebag Surgery' As He 'Continues Fight to Tap Into Fountain of Eternal Youth'
Aging Tom Cruise is so desperate to beat Father Time.
Sources have told RadarOnline.com said the Top Gun superstar is looking into bizarre face-freezing rituals, but he's still plagued by droopy bags under his eyes and it's driving the self-obsessed hunk into a tizzy.
The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible hero was spotted with puffy peepers as he arrived to shoot scenes for his hit spy series at England's Battersea Heliport on October 10.
"He hates the idea of going under the knife because he's terrified that it could leave him looking like a caricature of himself," noted an insider.
"He's seen so much bad plastic surgery in his time."
In 2021, Cruise raised eyebrows at a baseball game in San Francisco with what looked like recently injected Botox and fillers in his mug. "He had that chipmunk cheek nightmare when he got talked into getting filler in his face and it took months to go down he was humiliated," dished the insider.
As GLOBE previously reported, Cruise is already a fan of his cryotherapy chamber that docs use to freeze and remove abnormal tissue.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He has set it up in his home, believing that exposure to cold temperatures keeps aging at bay, though not nearly enough, judging by the eye bags.
"Tom's tried every possible noninvasive procedure to get rid of his under-eye bags and nothing has really helped," the insider continued. "It's a nightmare because his face is his moneymaker – he needs to look good on camera.
"Everyone is telling him to bite the bullet and just get them fixed.
"It's a quick surgery and pretty much everyone these days does it, but Tom is still holding out."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.