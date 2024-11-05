Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Tom Cruise

Aging Tom Cruise 'Desperate for Eyebag Surgery' As He 'Continues Fight to Tap Into Fountain of Eternal Youth'

aging tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Aging Tom Cruise is reportedly after eyebag surgery as he continues to chase eternal youth.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 2:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aging Tom Cruise is so desperate to beat Father Time.

Sources have told RadarOnline.com said the Top Gun superstar is looking into bizarre face-freezing rituals, but he's still plagued by droopy bags under his eyes and it's driving the self-obsessed hunk into a tizzy.

The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible hero was spotted with puffy peepers as he arrived to shoot scenes for his hit spy series at England's Battersea Heliport on October 10.

Article continues below advertisement
aging tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Sources said Cruise is also looking into bizarre face-freezing rituals.

Article continues below advertisement

"He hates the idea of going under the knife because he's terrified that it could leave him looking like a caricature of himself," noted an insider.

"He's seen so much bad plastic surgery in his time."

Article continues below advertisement
aging tom cruise
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed the Top Gun star is already a fan of his cryotherapy chamber that doctors use to freeze and remove abnormal tissue.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Cruise raised eyebrows at a baseball game in San Francisco with what looked like recently injected Botox and fillers in his mug. "He had that chipmunk cheek nightmare when he got talked into getting filler in his face and it took months to go down he was humiliated," dished the insider.

As GLOBE previously reported, Cruise is already a fan of his cryotherapy chamber that docs use to freeze and remove abnormal tissue.

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
aging tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise reportedly had a 'chipmunk cheek' nightmare when he was talked into getting filler in his face.

Article continues below advertisement

He has set it up in his home, believing that exposure to cold temperatures keeps aging at bay, though not nearly enough, judging by the eye bags.

"Tom's tried every possible noninvasive procedure to get rid of his under-eye bags and nothing has really helped," the insider continued. "It's a nightmare because his face is his moneymaker – he needs to look good on camera.

Article continues below advertisement
aging tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise is said to be convinced exposure to cold temperatures keeps aging at bay.

"Everyone is telling him to bite the bullet and just get them fixed.

"It's a quick surgery and pretty much everyone these days does it, but Tom is still holding out."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.