The Rise of Online Casinos in 2024 from Slots to High Stakes

Digital currencies are becoming a defining factor in the future of online betting. By 2024, the usage of blockchain technology has resulted in the highest level of security, and fairness in the industry. Now, the share of cryptocurrencies in all online gambling transactions was around 30% back in 2022, and that number is likely higher now.

Bitcoin has been the most popular cryptocurrency in the online gambling market, having about 60% of all the crypto transactions. There are also Ethereum and other new coins such as USDT and BNB, which provide players with a wide variety of choices.

The advancements brought in by blockchain technology are very user-friendly with transactions taking around 10 minutes on average. The charges are also extremely lower compared to other means of payment.

Furthermore, certain games like Aviator were directly inspired by the dynamics of the crypto market. These have gradually become a game category of their own, called instant win or crash games. They’ve been incredibly well received by many popular content creators play them on their streams.