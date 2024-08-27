Joan Collins Reveals Disgusting, Gas-Inducing Diet Secret to Staying Young at 91: 'Eat Boiled Eggs and Broccoli for Three Days Straight!'
Dame Joan Collins may look decades younger than her age, but fans may want to keep their distance from her on the red carpet due to her odd choice of diet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Dynasty star has shared her secrets to remaining youthful – including chowing down on two gas-inducing foods ahead of special appearances.
Collins claimed she loads up on protein and fiber to slim down, saying: "Eat boiled eggs and broccoli for three days.
"If you must snack, more broccoli."
But boiled eggs and broccoli are not her only pieces of diet advice when it comes to what, and how much, you should eat as you age.
Collins continued: "I think it's terribly old-fashioned not to pay careful attention to portion size.
"You need half the food at 50 that you ate at 25. Half as much again at 75."
Collins also does not believe in dieting.
She said: "I don't deprive myself – I eat chocolates, cookies and nuts."
Another secret to her fountain of youth is constantly staying active.
After turning 91 in May, Collins hit the road for her one-woman show Joan Collins Unscripted. When it wrapped she immediately began preparations to play the late Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson.
Collins admits one of the most common questions she is asked is why she continues to work at her age and after all she has accomplished.
She said: "It's such a fatuous thing to say. I keep on working because I love being busy."
As far as procedures are concerned, Collins says she "hated" Botox after trying it only once.
She also tries to get a good night's sleep – but if she does have puffy eyes, she turns to another old-fashioned trick.
Collins' long-time make-up artist said: "She soaks cotton pads in a bowl of ice, then lies down and places them over her eyes for a few minutes."
Dame Collins also never leaves her house without a little bit of make-up.
She said: "If I were shipwrecked on a desert island, lipstick would be the one thing I'd want."
Collins, who was voted "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" in 1958, also tries to surround herself with positive people – including her husband of 22 years, Percy Gibson, 59.
She said: "There are two kinds of human beings. There are drains and there are heaters. Some people drain you and some people warm you.
"If people become too much of a drain, I say, 'That's it. Time to say goodbye'."
Collins' secrets to a healthy life are really pretty simple.
She added: "I try to live each day to the utmost with passion. I want every day to be a mini lifetime in which I achieve something and enjoy something."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.