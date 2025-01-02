'A Disaster': Donald Trump Blames 'Virtually Nonexistent Leadership' for New Orleans Truck Attack and Vegas Cybertruck Explosion as Joe Biden is Ripped for 'Tone Deaf' Response
Donald Trump has finally spoken out about Wednesday's Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside his Las Vegas hotel and the mass shooting in New Orleans.
As outgoing president Joe Biden was slammed for his thoughtless response to the attacks, the president-elect blamed the "disasters" on a current lack of leadership – sharply criticizing the security and justice system, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump addressed the incidents after the latter of the two occurred – when Army vet Matthew Livelsberger reportedly packed a rented Cybertruck with explosives and set them off in front of the Trump Hotel in Vegas, resulting in his death.
The upcoming president took to his Truth Social platform, blaming the Department of Justice, FBI, and Democratic state and local prosecutors.
Trump wrote: "Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.
"The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself."
He added: "Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country. The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late. The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation.
"Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Just hours before the Vegas explosion, Texas-born terrorist suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck with the ISIS flag into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens.
The FBI believes Jabbar, 42, was not "solely responsible" for the attack and is investigating his potential ties to terrorist organizations through multiple court-authorized searches in New Orleans and other states.
Coincidentally, Livelsberger served at the same military base as New Orleans terrorist suspect Jabbar. Police have not confirmed whether the two knew each other.
Law enforcement sources also revealed both cars involved in the attacks were rented through the Turo app and were electric vehicles, raising concerns about another link between the incidents.
Biden addressed the New Orleans incident shortly after it occurred, which was met with less-than-impressed reactions from Americans.
He said: "Our hearts are with the people of New Orleans after the despicable attack of the early morning hours. I grieve with you."
Biden expressed gratitude to law enforcement "who stopped the attacker in his tracks", while mentioning the FBI is currently investigating the incident.
He described the situation as "fluid" and noted the investigation was still "at the preliminary stage".
According to the president, suspect Jabbar "posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS".
The president confirmed an ISIS flag and "possible explosives" were found in Jabbar's vehicle, with additional explosives discovered nearby.
Biden said "law enforcement is continuing to look for co-conspirators", adding there was "nothing additional to report at this time".
He also mentioned law enforcement and the intelligence community were investigating the Cybertruck explosion, examining any potential link to the attack in New Orleans. He emphasized there was "no indication" so far that the two were connected.
Biden soon after shared a statement on X, writing: "I have been continually briefed since early this morning regarding the horrific incident that occurred in New Orleans overnight. "The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share." He added: "My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities."
People quickly slammed his words, with one responding back: "This is on you. That you are continually briefed is meaningless."
Another wrote: "For some odd reason I do NOT find Biden's words reassuring."
Someone else tweeted: "This doesn’t give the people any extra feelings of safety."
Others criticized Biden for giving his response after Trump, with one saying: "Just like always you’re late. Donald Trump released a statement about this 45 minutes ago.Do better."