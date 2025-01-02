Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Mehgan Markle

Meghan's Instagram Comeback: Duchess Of Sussex Shocks Fans By Launching Social Media Return And Posts Short Clip Of Herself — Minus Prince Harry

Composite snap of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA/Instagram

Meghan Markle has made her comeback to Instagram by posting a short clip of her running on a beach before writing '2025' into the sand.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has surprised fans by posting her first social media post in years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, broke her online silence by publishing a short video of herself running along a beach before writing "2025" into the sand with her finger.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-two then runs back towards the camera, smiling.

It is believed the video was filmed by husband Prince Harry, 40, in Montecito, California, near the couple's home.

The footage did not feature any music — but a background breeze can be heard in the clip, which was posted to her 112,000 followers.

It had long been rumored that the account belonged to her, having been set up more than a year ago

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

The video is believed to have been shot by Prince Harry at a beach near to the couple's home in Montecito, California.

Article continues below advertisement

It is thought the video could be a teaser for a new project and it’s the first post under Meghan's new handle, which is simply "Meghan".

Meghan's best friend, Daniel Martin, hailed the return with an Instagram post of his own, declaring, "my sis is back!"

Hinting at a potential project, he added: "Watch this space..."

In addition, the @meghan account also updated its profile picture to a black-and-white shot of Meghan smiling and wearing an elegant white dress.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Meghan wrote 2025 into the sand with her finger and the video is thought to be kickstarting a fresh new project.

Article continues below advertisement

The return to Instagram comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vowed never to return to social media after claiming to have dealt with an "almost unsurvivable" amount of abuse.

Meghan originally shut down all of her social media accounts in January 2018, just after getting engaged to Harry.

"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however, as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them," a Kensington Palace source said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan could earn up to $1million per post as she bids to boost her profile, and bank balance, by relauching herself on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Meghan and Harry stopped posting to their Sussex Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The royal couple has frequently spoken out about the abuse they received online, despite continuing to use online media to promote their "progressive" new roles in the U.S. — including most recently via a podcast on Spotify.

But in 2023 it was revealed Meghan had set up an Instagram account — although today is the first time she has posted anything on it.

The Duchess secured the account before launching her podcast all the way back in August 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has taken on numerous solo projects in the recent months and did not appear in Meghan's Instagram comeback video.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Composite photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William Reveals Details About the 'Awful' Gift He Gave Wife Kate Middleton as the Royal Admits 'It Didn't Go Well'

prince harry and meghan markle plunged into surrogacy scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plunged into Surrogacy Scandal After Actress' Estranged Dad Casts Doubt on Birth of Their Son Archie

Article continues below advertisement

At the time a source said: "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it’s just sitting there now."

In 2023, Meghan revealed how she was eager to make a comeback to social media, saying: "Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram."

She had been teasing her return for months, with news that the @meghan handle was hers, creating a frenzy of followers despite the account lying empty without a single post.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan hinted he was preparing to return to Instagram in 2023 having previously documented abuse both she and Harry have received on social media

Experts previously predicted Meghan could rake in $1million per post as "an absolute minimum". They also anticipate her account launch could see her become one of the top ten highest-paid influencers in the world.

The account was first created in June 2022. It had no bio information and only had a profile picture of pink dahlias.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.