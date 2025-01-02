Meghan's Instagram Comeback: Duchess Of Sussex Shocks Fans By Launching Social Media Return And Posts Short Clip Of Herself — Minus Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has surprised fans by posting her first social media post in years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, broke her online silence by publishing a short video of herself running along a beach before writing "2025" into the sand with her finger.
The mom-of-two then runs back towards the camera, smiling.
It is believed the video was filmed by husband Prince Harry, 40, in Montecito, California, near the couple's home.
The footage did not feature any music — but a background breeze can be heard in the clip, which was posted to her 112,000 followers.
It had long been rumored that the account belonged to her, having been set up more than a year ago
It is thought the video could be a teaser for a new project and it’s the first post under Meghan's new handle, which is simply "Meghan".
Meghan's best friend, Daniel Martin, hailed the return with an Instagram post of his own, declaring, "my sis is back!"
Hinting at a potential project, he added: "Watch this space..."
In addition, the @meghan account also updated its profile picture to a black-and-white shot of Meghan smiling and wearing an elegant white dress.
The return to Instagram comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vowed never to return to social media after claiming to have dealt with an "almost unsurvivable" amount of abuse.
Meghan originally shut down all of her social media accounts in January 2018, just after getting engaged to Harry.
"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however, as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them," a Kensington Palace source said at the time.
In 2020, Meghan and Harry stopped posting to their Sussex Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The royal couple has frequently spoken out about the abuse they received online, despite continuing to use online media to promote their "progressive" new roles in the U.S. — including most recently via a podcast on Spotify.
But in 2023 it was revealed Meghan had set up an Instagram account — although today is the first time she has posted anything on it.
The Duchess secured the account before launching her podcast all the way back in August 2022.
At the time a source said: "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it’s just sitting there now."
In 2023, Meghan revealed how she was eager to make a comeback to social media, saying: "Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram."
She had been teasing her return for months, with news that the @meghan handle was hers, creating a frenzy of followers despite the account lying empty without a single post.
Experts previously predicted Meghan could rake in $1million per post as "an absolute minimum". They also anticipate her account launch could see her become one of the top ten highest-paid influencers in the world.
The account was first created in June 2022. It had no bio information and only had a profile picture of pink dahlias.