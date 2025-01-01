Prince William's 'Love-In' With Donald Trump Fuels Brother Harry's Fears he's Being Trash-Talked Behind Back over Visa Controversy
Prince William's love-in with Donald Trump is a double-whammy for beleaguered Prince Harry and his insecure wife Meghan Markle, as sources said the royal outcasts now fear they're being trash-talked and plotted against on both sides of the pond.
Britain's heir to the throne looked chummy with the U.S. president-elect at the recent unveiling of the $1 billion restoration of Notre Dame in Paris.
And following the ceremony, Prince William, 42, and Trump, 78, met for a longer discussion at the U.K. ambassador's residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said that the Sussexes are taking the warm exchange as a slap in the face.
An insider said: "It feels like an appalling betrayal. It cuts deep on so many levels."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump is no fan of Prince Harry and has said he'd even consider deporting the royal due to drama over his U.S. visa.
The insider noted: "The fact that Harry can't even get William to pick up the phone, let alone extend any type of face-to-face invitation during the holiday season, is insulting enough. But to then see him ingratiating himself to a man they consider an utter monster is just too much.
"To them, it flies in the face of common decency, and the Sussexes are still picking themselves up off the floor in disbelief. Meghan has zero doubt that Prince William and Trump trashed her and Prince Harry at this meeting, and they fear there are worse things to come once he's sworn into office."