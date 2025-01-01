Prince William's 'Love-In' With Donald Trump Fuels Brother Harry's Fears he's Being Trash-Talked Behind Back over Visa Controversy

Prince William's love-in with Donald Trump is a double-whammy for beleaguered Prince Harry and his insecure wife Meghan Markle, as sources said the royal outcasts now fear they're being trash-talked and plotted against on both sides of the pond.

Britain's heir to the throne looked chummy with the U.S. president-elect at the recent unveiling of the $1 billion restoration of Notre Dame in Paris.

And following the ceremony, Prince William, 42, and Trump, 78, met for a longer discussion at the U.K. ambassador's residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.