Meghan Markle

Here's the Moment the Sussexes and Beckhams Feud Erupted as Rift Between Couples Continue Following 'Leaked' Information

Composite photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

The breaking point in the Sussexes and the Beckham's friendship has been exposed.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

The day the rift between The Sussexes and Victoria and David Beckham started has been exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the breaking point moments that drove a wedge between the couples as their feud deepens following reports of "leaked" information.

For a time, it appeared Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Beckhams would be thick as thieves – until their fast-growing friendship came to a screeching halt.

the sussexes and the beckhams feud explained
Source: MEGA

Markle and Harry appeared to become fast friends with David and Victoria Beckham in 2017.

The history of the Sussexes and the Beckhams' feud dates back to 2017, when Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, were still dating and were seen mingling with the Beckhams in the Cotswolds.

David, 49, has long been friendly with members of the royal family, including attending Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

When Harry and Markle were making headlines and being spotted all over London, Victoria, 50, reportedly wanted to "advance" her ties to the hot new couple and offered to share her makeup and hair contacts with the Suits star.

the sussexes and the beckhams feud explained
Source: MEGA

Victoria reportedly passed along her beauty and hairdresser contacts to Markle in order to 'advance' her ties to the couple.

But the former actress reportedly "asked Victoria to supply free clothes and handbags".

While Kensington Palace stepped in and blocked Markle's request, the Beckhams were said to still be generous with Markle.

A source claimed "when Meghan privately returned to Los Angeles she had stayed in the Beckhams' house in Beverly Hills, her excuse was to avoid the paparazzi.

"At no cost, all her needs were secretly provided for by the Beckhams' staff.

"If there was a hint that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripes aside."

meghan markle cooking series risks being axed prince harry polo flopped
Source: MEGA

Markle was said to be 'outraged' over a report on her 'bonding' with Victoria over 'pricey facials'.

In 2017, The Sun published a report claiming Markle and Victoria had "grown close" and "bonded" over "pricey facials".

A royal insider told the outlet at the time: "Meghan has been really pleased with Victoria's beauty recommendations and has her to thank for meeting new friends in London … Meghan trusts and appreciates her advice."

Markle was said to be "outraged" and soon her budding friendship with the Spice Girls star "crashed".

After the report hit newsstands, a source claimed an awkward phone call took place between Harry and the soccer legend.

The insider claimed "Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham," before adding: "The telephone conversation was difficult.

"Beckham was embarrassed, but after speaking to his wife he denied that she had leaked any information."

While Victoria denied being behind the leak, it was later revealed the information came from "a boastful publicist employed by Beckham".

the sussexes and the beckhams feud explained
Source: MEGA

Harry called David to 'complain' about the report but the soccer star insisted his wife did not 'leak' the information.

The insider added: "Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal Family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.

"She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself."

When it came time for Harry and Markle's 2018 wedding, the Beckhams were seen among the star-studded guests at St George’s Chapel.

But Markle was said to still be carrying a grudge and "appeared to want to punish the Beckhams" by leaving them off the reception guest list – and "her veto" was said to be taken as "an insult".

Still, Harry invited David to attend the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney – and the soccer star obliged. He took Victoria and their four kids to Australia for the event.

Oddly enough, while the entire Beckhams were in Australia, Harry was nowhere to be found.

When David showed up on the "agreed day" to meet with the monarch, he was said to be "perplexed (about) why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry. 'Where is he?' Beckham asked the Games' officials as he waited. 'When will I meet him?' he kept asking."

Harry allegedly "had ordered that under no circumstances was (David) to be allowed near him" and "Photographs of the two together were forbidden".

The source claimed: "The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan. She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria."

