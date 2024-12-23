Distraught Mother Reveals 7-Year-Old Son Needed Open-Heart Surgery after Being Hit in The Chest by A Drone — 'No Family Should be Going Through This'

Alexander Edgerton and his family were having a memorable time at downtown Orlando's holiday drone show Saturday night, when suddenly, and without warning, several of the drones collided and fell to the ground.

The child's mother, Adriana, said one drone struck the boy's chest with such force that it damaged one of his heart valves. Alexander was rushed into surgery.

She recalled: "Everyone’s natural instinct was to duck and scatter, and before we realized it, my daughter found my son on the floor unconscious. He had blood coming out of his face."

Adriana said a blade cut her son's mouth, and worse, there’s an actual imprint of the drone on his chest. A GoFundMe has been established to help with his medical bills.