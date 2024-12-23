Distraught Mother Reveals 7-Year-Old Son Needed Open-Heart Surgery after Being Hit in The Chest by A Drone — 'No Family Should be Going Through This'
A seven-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a malfunctioning drone that plummeted from the sky.
The child had to have emergency open-heart surgery after being hit in the chest during what should have otherwise been a special holiday celebration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alexander Edgerton and his family were having a memorable time at downtown Orlando's holiday drone show Saturday night, when suddenly, and without warning, several of the drones collided and fell to the ground.
The child's mother, Adriana, said one drone struck the boy's chest with such force that it damaged one of his heart valves. Alexander was rushed into surgery.
She recalled: "Everyone’s natural instinct was to duck and scatter, and before we realized it, my daughter found my son on the floor unconscious. He had blood coming out of his face."
Adriana said a blade cut her son's mouth, and worse, there’s an actual imprint of the drone on his chest. A GoFundMe has been established to help with his medical bills.
It's not clear what caused the drones to collide, but Adriana says that's not what is important to her right now.
She told Orlando NBC affiliate WESH: "This should not have happened, and no family should be going through this. We were trying to watch a show and have a good time."
Videos from spectators at the event show a collection of illuminated drones dancing in the sky, forming Christmas-themed shapes like swans, presents, and Santa Claus.
Footage from the MosquitoCoFl podcast shows several drones crashing into each other and spinning out of control. Some landed harmlessly in a lake, but others crashed near families.
One child can be heard fearfully asking his confused parents: "Are they supposed to be falling?"
The FAA is investigating the disaster.
In a statement, the division said: "Drone arrays and light shows are subject to FAA regulation. Typically, these events require a waiver to the regulation that prohibits operating more than one drone at a time.
"We thoroughly review each drone show application to make sure the flying public and people on the ground will be safe."
Officials with the city of Orlando also released a statement, saying: "Our thoughts are with the family and all those impacted by the outcome of this event.
"The City remains in contact with the vendor and FAA who will conduct a thorough investigation."
Drones have been terrorizing people from the sky for weeks now.
Hundreds of reports of drones and similar UFOs have been recorded up and down the east coast in the past week.
The sightings have led to airport closings and no-fly zones, as people wonder where they are all coming from – and what exactly they are doing.
Drone sightings at night have been reported in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland for nearly a month now.
President-elect Donald Trump has been monitoring the situation, as his team continues their transition back to the White House. Last week, the president-to-be suggested his own approach on his Truth Social platform.
He shared: "Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so! Let the public know, and now.
"Otherwise, shoot them down!"