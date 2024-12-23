Amber Heard Speaks Out About Blake Lively's 'Sexual Harassment' Lawsuit after Justin Baldoni Hires Same Crisis Management Team as Ex Johnny Depp — 'It's as Horrifying As It Is Destructive'
Amber Heard has entered the controversy surrounding Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, whom she has now sued for alleged sexual harassment.
The Aquaman actress was embroiled in her own scandal during her highly publicized defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lively filed a 10-claim complaint late Friday with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and others involved in It Ends With Us of sexual harassment and "a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation".
The allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks about Lively's weight to demands for changes in the script to limit explicit content.
Since then, the 37-year-old has been the subject of an on-line smear campaign from internet trolls trying to ruin her credibility.
Baldoni has retained prominent PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan – the same woman Depp hired during his defamation trial against Heard.
Depp's now ex shot back at Baldoni, defending Lively.
In a statement sent to NBC News, Heard slammed: "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.'
"I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive."
According to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni, 40 entered her trailer while she was "nude" and let his "friends" watch as they filmed the movie's sex scenes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Gossip Girl actress also claimed Baldoni "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without prior discussion or choreography.
Lively's suit alleges Baldoni was "discreetly biting and sucking on Ms. Lively's lower lip' during multiple takes", allegedly insisting on reshooting the scene repeatedly despite the movie star's clear discomfort.
The actress also claimed her co-star made sexual inquiries, including asking the mother-of-four if she and her husband experienced "simultaneous climaxes" — a question she called "intrusive".
The A-lister released a statement following her lawsuit: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
After her accusations, Lively's friends and co-stars, including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants besties Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera, have rushed to her defense.
Heard chimed in after remaining relatively silent since Depp's victorious 2022 defamation trial against her, where he sued Heard over claims of physical harm she made in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.
Depp and Heard first met in 2009 when they were cast in the Hunter S. Thompson adaptation The Rum Diary. The pair started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2016.
Their doomed marriage lasted just over a year, with Heard filing for divorce and a restraining order against Depp in May 2016, accusing the actor of being abusive throughout their relationship.
He fired back with a libel suit after a UK newspaper branded him a "wife-beater" – though he lost the case when it was heard in London.
Depp – who infamously accused Heard or one of her friends of defecating in his bed as a "prank" after the actress’ 30th birthday party in 2016 following a fight between the pair – then filed a 2019 lawsuit against Heard for defamation for her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.
Depp was eventually awarded $10million in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages.