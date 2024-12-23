Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals

Amber Heard Speaks Out About Blake Lively's 'Sexual Harassment' Lawsuit after Justin Baldoni Hires Same Crisis Management Team as Ex Johnny Depp — 'It's as Horrifying As It Is Destructive'

Split photo of Blake Lively, Amber Heard

Lively has been defended by Heard amid her scandal.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Amber Heard has entered the controversy surrounding Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, whom she has now sued for alleged sexual harassment.

The Aquaman actress was embroiled in her own scandal during her highly publicized defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni harassment blake lively sucking lips nude sex scenes
Source: MEGA

Lively has sued her former co-star Baldoni for sexual harassment.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively filed a 10-claim complaint late Friday with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and others involved in It Ends With Us of sexual harassment and "a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation".

The allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks about Lively's weight to demands for changes in the script to limit explicit content.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively sues it ends with us justin baldoni sexual harassment
Source: MEGA

The two recently starred together in 'It Ends With Us'.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, the 37-year-old has been the subject of an on-line smear campaign from internet trolls trying to ruin her credibility.

Baldoni has retained prominent PR crisis manager Melissa Nathanthe same woman Depp hired during his defamation trial against Heard.

Depp's now ex shot back at Baldoni, defending Lively.

In a statement sent to NBC News, Heard slammed: "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.'

"I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive."

Article continues below advertisement
amber heard johnny depp
Source: MEGA

Heard and her ex Depp went through a very public defamation trial in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni, 40 entered her trailer while she was "nude" and let his "friends" watch as they filmed the movie's sex scenes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Gossip Girl actress also claimed Baldoni "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without prior discussion or choreography.

Lively's suit alleges Baldoni was "discreetly biting and sucking on Ms. Lively's lower lip' during multiple takes", allegedly insisting on reshooting the scene repeatedly despite the movie star's clear discomfort.

The actress also claimed her co-star made sexual inquiries, including asking the mother-of-four if she and her husband experienced "simultaneous climaxes" — a question she called "intrusive".

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively raised eyebrows amid it ends with us controversy
Source: MEGA

The movie star's friends have come to her support.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Scandals
Photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni's Team Goes on Warpath: Pitbull Attorney Calls Blake Lively's Conduct 'Distasteful' and Vows to 'Sue Into Oblivion' as Scandal Deepens

Split photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni 'Cried' in Blake Lively's Dressing Room, 'Delayed Filming' in Bizarre Tantrum Over Reports Actress Looked 'Too Old' for Role

Article continues below advertisement

The A-lister released a statement following her lawsuit: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

After her accusations, Lively's friends and co-stars, including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants besties Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera, have rushed to her defense.

Heard chimed in after remaining relatively silent since Depp's victorious 2022 defamation trial against her, where he sued Heard over claims of physical harm she made in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.

Depp and Heard first met in 2009 when they were cast in the Hunter S. Thompson adaptation The Rum Diary. The pair started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2016.

Their doomed marriage lasted just over a year, with Heard filing for divorce and a restraining order against Depp in May 2016, accusing the actor of being abusive throughout their relationship.

He fired back with a libel suit after a UK newspaper branded him a "wife-beater" – though he lost the case when it was heard in London.

Depp – who infamously accused Heard or one of her friends of defecating in his bed as a "prank" after the actress’ 30th birthday party in 2016 following a fight between the pair – then filed a 2019 lawsuit against Heard for defamation for her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

Depp was eventually awarded $10million in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.