EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami Boss David Beckham at Center of Terrifying Stalker, Terrorism and Burglary Scare After Details of Mansion 'Leak' Online — 'It's a Blueprint for Attackers!'

Inter Miami chief David Beckham has ordered an immediate overhaul of security after discovering updated images of his $8m rural mansion were available on Google Earth.

The new snaps show in super-sharp detail roads, tracks and trails leading up the isolated converted farmhouse which would give raiders routes to and from the house across open fields and woods, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: "This has only just been brought to his attention and he's asked his team to urgently look at the security he has in place at the home because it is quite isolated.

"He is a high-profile target for a variety of criminals from burglars and robbers right through to kidnappers and terrorists and there is his place on Google Earth giving crooks all the info they need to plan a crime and get away from the scene."