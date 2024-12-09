EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami Boss David Beckham at Center of Terrifying Stalker, Terrorism and Burglary Scare After Details of Mansion 'Leak' Online — 'It's a Blueprint for Attackers!'
Inter Miami chief David Beckham has ordered an immediate overhaul of security after discovering updated images of his $8m rural mansion were available on Google Earth.
The new snaps show in super-sharp detail roads, tracks and trails leading up the isolated converted farmhouse which would give raiders routes to and from the house across open fields and woods, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "This has only just been brought to his attention and he's asked his team to urgently look at the security he has in place at the home because it is quite isolated.
"He is a high-profile target for a variety of criminals from burglars and robbers right through to kidnappers and terrorists and there is his place on Google Earth giving crooks all the info they need to plan a crime and get away from the scene."
Six years ago, the pad in the UK's stunning Cotswolds areaa was hit twice in two months.
Cops believe a crime family who plot their targets on Google Earth and stake out properties for weeks were behind the attempts.
They use 4x4 vehicles to target mansions in the south of England and are behind break-ins worth around $75 million.
The jewelry and antiques stolen in raids are sold to shady middlemen and most of the booty is hardly ever recovered.
Masked burglars were seen on CCTV trying to break into the Beckhams’ home in October 2018 but they were scared off.
A second break-in bid took place on November 14.
That raid was thwarted by seven guards and attack dogs drafted in after the first incident.
We told last week how Beckham was enjoying early morning skinny dips in the freezing lake at the bottom of the garden at his country mansion and he's built a wall to keep out snoopers.
The soccer legend also has ice baths, works out in the gym twice a week and goes on long runs to stay trim.
Beckham, married to fashion designer Victoria, 50, has just had a three-yard high earth rampart built to shield the body of water from the prying eyes of hikers enjoying the countryside on trails ringing his pad.
And the British A-list couple are just settling into their magnificent new $72m waterfront Miami home, but they've got a way to go to match the wealth of their son Brooklyn's new inlaws.
He married actress and model Nicola Peltz two years ago.
They are feeling the difference in financial clout as they try to keep up with billionaires Nelson and Claudia Peltz who own a $148 million property in the Florida city.
The Beckhams are worth an estimated $500m and are keen to boost their fortunes still further off the back of his soccer club Inter Miami CF, and the Peltzes are their inspiration.
A source told us: "Don't underestimate the Beckhams' unwritten, unacknowledged rivalry with Nicola's folks. They are in the middle class of the ranks of the super-rich.
"But David and Victoria are not envious or jealous. They see the couple as inspirational and see their wealth as the very attainable next level of riches for them to achieve."
