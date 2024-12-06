Inter Miami Boss David Beckham Heartbroken by Death of Beloved 'Second Mom' Who Looked After Him Like He Was Her Own at Start of His Soccer Career
Soccer icon David Beckham has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his "second mom" who helped look after him when his career was first taking off.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Manchester United receptionist, Kath Phipps, passed away on Thursday at the age of 85.
Beckham, 49, took to Instagram to share the emotional tribute to Phipps, along with a photo of the two holding hands.
The soccer icon wrote: "Forever in our hearts... The first and last face I would always see was Kath sat at reception at Old Trafford waiting to give me my tickets for the game, she was the heartbeat of Manchester United, everyone knew who Kath was and everyone adored her.
"I moved up to Manchester at 15, and Kath made a promise to my mum and dad 'I'll look after your boy for you don't you worry' and from that first day till the last day I spent with her, that's exactly what she did.
"Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors... We love you."
Followers were quick to offer Beckham their condolences in the comments section.
One user wrote: "I’m sorry for your loss. People often forget the family we pick up along the way."
A second said: "Becks! Respect man. The kindness you show is something we all need to learn. Wonderful tribute. RIP Kath."
Another commented: "In your documentary series, it was Kath and her care for you that stood out for me. I’m sorry for your loss and what a legacy of love she leaves."
A fourth added: "The fact you have gone to see her clearly shows how much she means to you. David, you are a class act, a CLASS ACT, Sir David Beckham."
Beckham's career began when he was only 11-years-old when he won a contest and was noticed by Manchester United officials.
He was invited to try out for the club's youth league and by 16 years old, he was playing for United's training division.
In 1992, the soccer star made his first-team debut at age 17.
As loyal Beckham fans may remember, Phipps made an appearance in his Netflix documentary back in 2023.
She discussed his quick rise to fame, as well as the letters the heartthrob received from ladies all around the world.
Phipps said: "It just built up and built up. All these young ladies writing to him."
When the handsome soccer star would receive underwear from a female fan, she said she would "put them to one side and didn't reply."
She also noted that the attention Beckham was receiving over his appearance never got to his head.
