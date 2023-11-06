Victoria Beckham 'Super Embarrassed' After David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out: Report
Power couple David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly reeling in the wake of alleged mistress Rebecca Loos' tell-all interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed that Loos' interview ripped open old wounds in the A-listers' marriage.
Loos previously trashed David's new self-produced Netflix documentary, Beckham, for skirting around their affair — and accused him of "playing the victim."
Loos, who is now married and living in Norway, claimed years ago she and the then Real Madrid star had a torrid fling in the early to mid 2000s, while she was working as his personal assistant.
At the time, David called the accusations "ludicrous" and still insists it never happened.
In the documentary, David says the cheating claims were "horrible" and seeing his wife hurt was "incredibly difficult." He also recalls that he "felt physically sick every day" during that season of their marriage. But Loos has a different version.
"It's all 'poor me,'" Loos said in the interview. "He needs to take responsibility. I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar."
"He's indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."
In the documentary, Victoria is asked if the rumored affair was the hardest point in her marriage so far. The former Spice Girl agreed,"100 percent."
Worse for Dave was that Loos doubled down on her condemnation and claimed that it was actually the soccer stud who "hurt" her — and accused him of sleeping with a Spanish model during their own forbidden affair.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
A friend of the model echoed her comments and told the Daily Mail, "Rebecca thinks David should man up and publicly apologize for the pain he caused his wife instead of playing the victim."
"He has always described the affair claims as 'ludicrous,' but he has never confirmed or denied that one took place," the pal noted.
Insiders told The National Enquirer the scathing interview "has left David squirming and Victoria feeling super embarrassed and upset."
Despite their grievances, the insider noted "there's not much they can do" about Loos' fiery statements.
"If they go after Rebecca legally, it'll just create a giant circus," the source continued. "So it's likely they'll just have to suck it up and deal with the humiliation."