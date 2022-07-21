Meghan Markle 'Ruined' Prince Harry's Friendship With David Beckham, Accused Victoria Beckham Of 'Indiscretion'

Bower not only claimed Markle essentially ruined Harry and David’s friendship, but the writer also alleged the incident was a result of the royal couple’s “addiction” to reading the negative press coverage that constantly surrounded them.

"Harry and Meghan were shackled,” Bower wrote in the bombshell new book. “Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”

"Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media,” he continued. “Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimised by the mildest criticism.”