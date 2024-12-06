EXCLUSIVE: Author Behind Book That 'Inspired' Hit on UnitedHealthcare CEO Refuses to Speak as Police Send DNA Evidence to Lab Amid Manhunt for Grinning Gunman
The author behind the book which may have inspired UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder is refusing to respond.
Jay M. Feinman's 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claim and What You Can Do About, has been thrusted into the spotlight following the shocking crime caught on camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Feinman, also a law professor at Rutgers University, said "sorry, no comment", when asked for his thoughts on bullets used in the crime being carved with the words “deny”, “depose”, and “defend”, similar to the title of his book.
The book is incredibly critical of the insurance industry and accuses companies of developing "unethical practices of delaying or denying legitimate claims".
As of this moment police have yet to determine a motive behind the killing, nor the identity of the brazen killer.
The shooting took place on Wednesday morning outside a Manhattan hotel just after 6:45am, as footage showed Thompson casually walking on a New York City block moments before a masked and hooded shooter appeared from behind and opened fire numerous times.
Thompson was seen stumbling before falling over, as the suspect then took off on a bicycle and headed toward Central Park. He was last seen right outside the park grounds. Police have learned the CEO had been receiving "some threats" prior to the shooting.
Thompson’s estranged wife, Paulette “Pauley” Thompson, said: “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?”, suggesting the crime may have been tied to his job.
She added: "I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”
Previously, RadarOnline.com revealed insiders believe the gunman, who has yet to be caught, took several attempts to take out his target suggests he may not have been a professional hitman, as some experts have claimed.
The killer, who misfired, has also fueled talk he could be a non-specialist gunman on a revenge mission against the insurance industry.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Speculation is still rife as to what the killer's motives were. But despite looking comfortable holding the gun, his aim wasn't overly clean, meaning it's unlikely this was an expert.
"Therefore, it adds increasingly more weight to the argument this could be an amateur vigilante."
They added: "The manhunt is still ongoing according to the latest NYPD briefing, which stated the search has now become 'multi-state.'"
Following the shooting, investigators found a phone in an alley near the scene which they believe belongs to the shooter, and obtained a search warrant to go through the contents of the device.
Police also revealed the gunman was photographed at a nearby Starbucks just minutes before the crime went down, and despite wearing a mask, half of his face can still be seen.
Using those images, investigators are using facial recognition software to try to find a match.
DNA evidence recovered from a water bottle the suspect is believed to have bought at a Starbucks two blocks away from the crime scene has been sent to the forensics lab for testing, according to law enforcement sources.
