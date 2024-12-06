EXCLUSIVE: Author Behind Book That 'Inspired' Hit on UnitedHealthcare CEO Refuses to Speak as Police Send DNA Evidence to Lab Amid Manhunt for Grinning Gunman

Feinman, also a law professor at Rutgers University, said "sorry, no comment", when asked for his thoughts on bullets used in the crime being carved with the words “deny”, “depose”, and “defend”, similar to the title of his book.

The book is incredibly critical of the insurance industry and accuses companies of developing "unethical practices of delaying or denying legitimate claims".

As of this moment police have yet to determine a motive behind the killing, nor the identity of the brazen killer.