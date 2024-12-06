VERY RUDE GIRL: Rihanna's Most X-Rated Sex Confessions — From Submission to Spanking and S&M… As She 'Gives Up Music for Raunchy Photoshoots'

The mother-of-two has long been lighting up fans' desires - something she seems happy to do.

Earlier this year, she spoke candidly about her bedroom escapades in an interview with Rolling Stone, noting she always likes to "take charge".

The singer said: "Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your s---. That's s--- to me."

She added: "I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I'd rather have him use his hands."

Rihanna explained that as the head of her own empire, sometimes she likes to give up the control: "That's sexy to me. I work a lot, and I have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to being intimate, I like to feel like I'm somebody's girl."