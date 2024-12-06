VERY RUDE GIRL: Rihanna's Most X-Rated Sex Confessions — From Submission to Spanking and S&M… As She 'Gives Up Music for Raunchy Photoshoots'
As Rihanna contemplates hanging up her microphone, as RadarOnline.com reported, she could soon be heating up other areas of her life.
The award-winning singer has never been shy about showing off her kinky side and sharing her most x-rated sex confessions.
The Umbrella singer took to Instagram to share a series of seductive new snaps promoting her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.
Rihanna posed for the provocative pics in a barely-there bra and panties combo. The 36-year-old got down on all fours, and prowled around like a jungle cat for the revealing photo shoot.
It was all part of a special promotion for the brand's new holiday collection, Starlet Nights. Ads for the collection encourage shoppers to "Light up the night" and "Wrap yourself in lace this holiday season".
The mother-of-two has long been lighting up fans' desires - something she seems happy to do.
Earlier this year, she spoke candidly about her bedroom escapades in an interview with Rolling Stone, noting she always likes to "take charge".
The singer said: "Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your s---. That's s--- to me."
She added: "I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I'd rather have him use his hands."
Rihanna explained that as the head of her own empire, sometimes she likes to give up the control: "That's sexy to me. I work a lot, and I have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to being intimate, I like to feel like I'm somebody's girl."
- Rihanna Invites Ex-Boyfriend Drake On Stage To Perform At Fenty Super Bowl Party
- EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Retires from Music' — Singer 'Now a Highly Paid Stripper' as Photoshoot and Fashion Money 'Just too Easy'
- Rihanna Set To Grow Even More Filthy Rich Selling Designer Diapers: Diva Targeting Her Next $1Billion With Range Of Kids' Clothes
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
And just because the superstar is also a mom, don't expect her to tame down her wild lifestyle.
Rihanna gave birth to her second son Riot Rose Mayers with partner A$AP Rocky in August last year, having announced her pregnancy in the Super Bowl half-time show.
The duo also share two-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers.
When their busy schedules keep them apart, the Grammy winner revealed she spices things up with sexy selfies.
Rihanna said: "When you're not with the person you want to be intimate with, a picture is the next best thing.
"Well, Skype is safer. But a picture lasts a long time.
As she continues to grow her businesses and outside activities, there is speculation her singing career may not last for a long time.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Rihanna hasn't released any music for such a long time and there’s not much sign of any more coming.
"Since becoming a mom she's still earned big money due to her Fenty range and other affiliated brands, and best of all it hasn't taken much effort.
"So why does she need to get back into the stress of the studio, touring and promo, when it’s just too easy to make money starring in sexy ad campaigns?"
"She's now just a highly paid stripper."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.