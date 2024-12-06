EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Retires from Music' — Singer 'Now a Highly Paid Stripper' as Photoshoot and Fashion Money 'Just too Easy'
Rihanna is preparing to retire from music after realising landing lucrative photos shoots and fashion deals is "just too easy".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bajan star, 36, will continue to snub her chart career in favour of projects outside of the studio.
And if she keeps on making easy cash, pals of the singer believe it will become increasingly unlikely she'll return to the stage.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Rihanna hasn't released any music for such a long time and there’s not much sign of any more coming.
"Since becoming a mom she's still earned big money due to her Fenty range and other affiliated brands, and best of all it hasn't taken much effort.
"So why does she need to get back into the stress of the studio, touring and promo, when it’s just too easy to make money starring in sexy ad campaigns?"
"She's now just a highly paid stripper."
Rihanna gave birth to her second son Riot Rose Mayers with partner A$AP Rocky in August last year, having announced her pregnancy in the Super Bowl half-time show.
They also share two-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Rihanna, who is worth $1.4billion, is looking to top up her fortune by working on a range of reusable cloth nappies.
She appeared on the cover of British Vogue last year with her infant son in a cloth nappy.
Now after being praised for the eco-friendly move, she has filed trademarks in the US to create her own brand.
- New Music On The Way? Rihanna Hits Recording Studio With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky After Claims Lawsuit Against Rapper Is 'Extortion Attempt'
- 'She's a Scammer': Rihanna Criticized for 'Lazy' $6M Performance at Indian Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Bash
- Rihanna Reportedly Back In Studio, Shooting Music Video In LA This Summer
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
She wants to market the cloth diapers using new lines called Fenty Kids and Fenty Athletic.
The trademarks are still being assessed by US lawyers.
But she said she wanted to make her own kids clothes after being disappointed about what was on offer for her two youngsters.
She said: "When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids' clothes are so….they're sooo boring. I’m like, 'This is what y'all been doing to these people's kids all along?'
"I feel like the kids need it. Let's get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool."
And she added of motherhood: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."
Speaking in 2022, Rihanna admits she and her musician partner were not planning to have kids so soon after getting together.
She said: "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way.
"I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."
In March, Rihanna was criticised when she made a brief music comeback at a pre-wedding event for Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Despite reports of being paid over $6million for a 90-minute appearance, the singer was heavily scrutinized for her alleged lackluster delivery.
Videos of the star performing at the bash went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the superstar being mercilessly mocked by users for "seemingly doing the bare minimum."
One user shared a video of the performance on the social media platform, asking, "My people paying that much for her?? They could have had Bollywood stars and a complete production instead, and it would've been better than this."
Another person commented, "I know it's essentially for a birthday party/wedding event, but come on. I've seen more lively performances on SNL."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.