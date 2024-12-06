EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Retires from Music' — Singer 'Now a Highly Paid Stripper' as Photoshoot and Fashion Money 'Just too Easy'

And if she keeps on making easy cash, pals of the singer believe it will become increasingly unlikely she'll return to the stage.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Rihanna hasn't released any music for such a long time and there’s not much sign of any more coming.

"Since becoming a mom she's still earned big money due to her Fenty range and other affiliated brands, and best of all it hasn't taken much effort.

"So why does she need to get back into the stress of the studio, touring and promo, when it’s just too easy to make money starring in sexy ad campaigns?"

"She's now just a highly paid stripper."