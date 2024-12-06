EXCLUSIVE: Milk Baths and Mascara Bans — Diva-in-Chief Mariah Carey's Bizarre Beauty Secrets Revealed as She Battles to Hold Onto 'Backward Aging Face' Ahead of Christmas
The so-called Queen of Christmas music has gone to extreme lengths to hold onto her "backward aging" look.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Mariah Carey's extensive and bizarre beauty secrets as she gears up to dominate the Christmas music charts for yet another year.
Carey, 55, has pulled in at least $60million in royalties from her 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas Is You – and she's spared no expense when it comes to looking good for the holiday season.
The 55-year-old diva still looks as stunning as she did when she released the Christmas anthem 30 years ago, much in part to her multi-step beauty routine.
For starters, Carey is said to keep her skin soft and moisturized by indulging in expensive cold milk baths.
During a 2018 interview, Carey shut down rumors alleging she only bathed in French mineral water, saying: "No, I bathe in milk. Sometimes I use milk as a beauty treatment."
While she went on to joke she wouldn't elaborate on her other tricks because she didn't "want to give away all my secrets", we have uncovered Carey's full routine.
She's a creature of habit when it comes to her strict diet, routinely eating the same protein-packed meals to fuel her body for performances and long rehearsals for her iconic music videos.
Carey previously said of her diet: "It's really hard. My diet, you would hate it.
"All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That's it."
Sticking to her tried and true process, Carey places a high value on her sleep – and has hired a masseuse to make sure her muscles are properly cared for and she's at her most relaxed state before her head hits the pillow.
When she struggles with restless nights, Carey said: "I'll get a masseuse to come, to make it a relaxed atmosphere."
The luxury doesn't come cheap either and has reportedly cost over $1,200 a night for the service. She is said to aim for around 15 hours of beauty sleep each night and will use up to 20 humidifiers in her room to ensure her vocal cords are properly taken care of.
When it comes to someone as glamorous as Carey, you'd expect her makeup routine to be extensive, but she's enacted a strict mascara ban for every artist who touches her face.
Carey once said: "I hate mascara. I never wear it. Whenever a makeup artist tries to put it on me, I throw a fit."
For Carey, she's focused on her skin health and wearing as little makeup as possible to protect the integrity of her skin, as scrubbing off makeup can lead to tugging and pulling on sensitive, wrinkle-prone areas of the face such as the eyes.
The singer explained: "If you're not wearing a lot of makeup, you don't have to take a lot of it off. So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off."
Although Carey has a holistic approach to her diet and self-care, she isn't unlike other A-listers when it comes to cosmetic treatments like botox and fillers.
Cosmetic surgery expert Dr. Ross Perry said: "Mariah Carey looks great for her age, but no doubt has had help along the way in the form of regular 'tweakments'.
"Looking at recent pictures of Mariah, I would say she has regular Botox treatments every 3-4 months as she has very few lines one would expect for someone her age.
"I suggest she has Botox around the hairline, crows feet, frown line and possibly beside the nose."
He added: "Also, as we age, our lips lose volume, so I would suggest Mariah has had a tiny bit of lip filler. She may also have had a breast enlargement, but this could be due to weight gain."
