Hollywood Spying Sensation: CIA Whistleblower Has Identities of A-List Actors on Payroll as 'Secret Agents' — But Fears He'll be Whacked If He Names Stars!
Some of Hollywood's biggest names may not be acting on the set of their next big spy movie.
A former member of the CIA says several movie and television stars are in reality secret agents for the U.S. Government, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp appeared as a guest on Candace Owens' podcast to promote his new book. The two engaged in a wide-ranging conversation covering topics ranging from international wars to why the CIA hates President-elect Donald Trump.
But Shipp dropped a bombshell at the very end of the chat, when Owens shared some of her own government conspiracy theories.
Owens proclaimed: "I think that some actors are also agents."
The host then backed up her theory, and named names.
She continued: "One person in particular, no one will ever convince me that this is wrong, I have absolutely no proof, so I will say this is just my own theory: Sean Penn, I am convinced is a CIA agent."
Shipp smirked at the accusation, but did seem to be caught off-guard by the guess.
Owens explained: "I mean, he appears everywhere. He’s always involved in all these movies about what would be CIA operations. As soon as (the war in) Ukraine happened, he’s over there, he’s meeting with President Zelenskyy.
"No one will not convince me that Sean Penn is not a CIA agent. It would be very smart if you’re producing these Hollywood films to have some of these people quite literally be trained actors that are also agents."
Shipp would not confirm nor deny Owens' claim, but did offer a few curious nods of agreement, before providing a non-committal response.
He said bluntly: "I can confirm there are actors who are CIA agents." But he refused to go into greater detail, adding, "I can’t say who. I’m trying to stay out of jail!"
This isn't the first time someone has fingered Penn, 64, as a secret agent man.
The Fast Times at Ridgemont High star came under fire in 2016, when he traveled to Mexico for an exclusive interview for Rolling Stone with then on-the-run drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.
Penn somehow not only tracked down El Chapo, he was also able to spend seven hours inside the fugitive's mountain hideout. One week later, the kingpin was finally arrested — after six months on the run.
Penn made news of his own earlier this week, when he blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for "limiting imagination" and "cultural expression" with this year's Oscars nominations.
The actor went off the rails during a press conference at Marrakech International Film Festival and proceeded to drag the AMPAS while rambling about the controversial new Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice.
He scolded reporters: "The Academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the bigger world of expression, and in fact, have largely been part of limiting the imagination and very limiting of different cultural expressions."
The Mystic River star then set his sights on backlash surrounding Ali Abbasi's Trump biopic starring Sebastian Stan as the president-elect and Jeremy Strong as his lawyer Roy Cohn.
Penn pushed back on critics, saying: "When something sneaks through, it's to be celebrated. It's jaw-dropping how afraid this business of mavericks is of a great film like that. One with great, great acting.
"(It's amazing) that they too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman."
