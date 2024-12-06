EXCLUSIVE: 'Embarrassing' Kim Kardashian, 44, Bashed for Dirt Bike Photo Shoot in Her Underwear — With Trolls 'Feeling Sad for her Children'
Kim Kardashian has been ripped apart following her incredibly scandalous dirt bike photo shoot.
The 44-year-old wore tights and a thong while posing, and gushed "enjoy the ride", in the set of pictures which left her critics seething, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kardashian took to Instagram to upload the sizzling post, which featured the famous reality star in a white Skims long-sleeve shirt and matching thong topped off with sheer tights and heels.
The mom-of-four also added a helmet, camo balaclava, and gloves to complete her biker look.
Kardashian hopped on the dirt bike in numerous sexy poses, however, it did not stop her critics from completely raging in the comments section.
One person said: "So much secondhand embarrassment for her," and another added, "Sad at this age. Sad for her life and kids. So embarrassed for her."
A user raged: "Put on some pants, go home and be a mom," as one critic reacted, "Is she in her Bianca Censori era?" referring to Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, who is all about shocking with her outfits as well.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shares four kids with the disgraced rapper: North, 11; Saint, eight; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.
Last month, Kardashian was called out as "weird" following her bizarre night-time collaboration with Elon Musk’s $30,000 Tesla Bot.
The star went topless under a black jacket while sitting on the robot's lap as the duo posed in the driver's seat of her custom Tesla Model S car. She also wore sheer, nude-toned tights with black stockings and a garter belt printed on them, as she crouched down beside the expensive car.
Kardashian's various head-turning shoots comes after she is said to be "mortified" West has been strutting his wife all over town in barely any clothes.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the billionaire even threatened to restrict the hitmaker's access to their kids unless he makes big changes.
Despite her own risqué style, insiders claimed the Skims mogul doesn't want her young children exposed to all that.
The source said: "Kim has let Kanye know she's going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart. They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers."
They added: "Kim has her lawyers on standby and will make trouble for Kanye unless he does what he's told. The trouble is, Kanye never does what he's told. He moves to the erratic beat of his own drum. But Kim will follow through with her threats if push comes to shove."
The exes share joint custody of their four kids.
The insider concluded: "Kim believes Kanye is exploiting his new wife to make Kim jealous. She's even considering meeting with her look-alike replacement... to try to talk sense into her."
However, the source added: "Kim is the last person who should be judging Kanye and Bianca. A lot of people think Kim is jealous that Kanye's found a younger clone of herself."
Even with the noise, the Golddigger rapper is still planning to tie the knot with Censori again.
