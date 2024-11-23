Kim Kardashian 'Mortified' Kanye West Struts Wife Bianca Censori Around 'Dressed Like a Hooker': 'He Needs to Stop the Ho Show!'
Newly minted modesty fan Kim Kardashian is said to be "mortified" that ex-husband Kanye West has been strutting his wife, Bianca Censori, all over town in risqué and shocking outfits.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Kardashian even threatened to restrict the rapper's access to their kids unless he shapes up.
Insiders also snitched the Skims mogul doesn't want her four children exposed to all that – despite her own taste for racy, barely there fashion.
A source shared: "Kim has let Kanye know she's going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart. They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers."
Kardashian, 44, and West, 47, share joint custody of their four children, North, 11; Saint, eight; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.
"Kim has her lawyers on standby and will make trouble for Kanye unless he does what he's told", tattled the tipster. "The trouble is, Kanye never does what he's told. He moves to the erratic beat of his own drum. But Kim will follow through with her threats if push comes to shove."
According to the insider: "Kim believes Kanye is exploiting his new wife to make Kim jealous.
"She's even considering meeting with her look-alike replacement... to try to talk sense into her."
Others are calling Kardashian a hypocrite, pointing to the racy gown with plunging neckline she wore to a recent gala.
The source shared: "Kim is the last person who should be judging Kanye and Bianca. A lot of people think Kim is jealous that Kanye's found a younger clone of herself!"
