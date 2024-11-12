Your tip
Loopy Kanye West and Flesh-Flashing Wife Bianca Censori 'Strip off for Couples' Counseling Sessions' in Bid to Save Marriage

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori strip down in unconventional couples' counseling sessions.

Nov. 12 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kanye West and his clothing-phobic bride Bianca Censori like to bare all in couples therapy – literally.

RadarOnline can reveal the pair strip down for their counseling sessions.

Revealed a source: "He and Bianca have started doing naked therapy. Apparently, they feel more liberated and can totally bare their souls when they're undressed."

West and Censori have started doing naked therapy.

The wacky rapper, 47, married the 29-year-old Australian vixen, who regularly parades around in barely there attire, in December 2022.

Said a source: "People assume that it's just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Kanye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff."

Despite having a side hustle as a fashion designer: "Kanye loves being naked, he has this huge exhibitionist side – it's actually a shock to a lot of people in his world that he covers up so much when he's out in public because the rest of the time he hardly wears clothes."

An insider said: ‘People assume that it's just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on.’

Kanye West

The blabbermouth said the hip-hopper is finding "creative inspiration" from dropping his drawers.

Said a source: "He's always talking about how being naked makes him feel more in tune with his emotions and his art. He thinks it's opening up a whole new side of him creatively, but even for him this is out there."

Their in-the-raw therapy sessions are just the start when it comes to the pair's stark-raving-mad obsession with taking it all off, spilled another source.

Sources revealed that West and Censori’s in-the-raw therapy sessions are just the start when it comes to their ‘stark-raving-mad obsession with taking it all off.’

The insider told RadarOnline.com: "They're also getting into doing these nude retreats and talking about taking it even further and starting their own nudist colony.

"Bianca is forging quite the name for herself as this liberated woman who's not afraid to go naked in public, so she'd be the face of the business."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

