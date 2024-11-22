Your tip
Kinky Kanye West 'Plotting to Renew Vows' With Wife Bianca Censori – At Shock Ceremony Where She'll Be 'Practically Naked'

kanye west to renew vows with bianca censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West plans to renew vows with Bianca Censori in a shocking ceremony where she’ll be nearly naked.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West is so desperate to hold onto wife Bianca Censori that he's planning to tie the knot with her again in a bizarre blowout bosh, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"It's no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they're solid," said a source.

kanye west to renew vows with bianca censori
Source: MEGA

But the rapper also wants his raunchy wedding redo to shock people.

According to an insider, the bride won't have to say yes to the dress — because her headcase hubby wants her wearing next to nothing when they say their I Do's!

"He's very much going for shock value," said a source.

"He's really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely there outfits."

kanye west to renew vows with bianca censori
Source: MEGA

West is keen to have the event at his new $55 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Said an insider: "He wants all his famous friends there and is saying he's fly people in from all over!”

But the loony-tuner's ex Kim Kardashian is one VIP who won't be RSVP-ing yes.

kanye west to renew vows with bianca censori
Source: MEGA

"Kim is disgusted by the way Kanye has been strutting her look-alike replacement all over town looking like a common streetwalker.

"She doesn't want her kids exposed to that, and if West doesn't dial it back, she's going to try and withhold visitation with them when Bianca's around.

"She actually feels sorry for Bianca. It's clear to her that Kanye is merely exploiting Bianca to make her jealous, but it's not going to work."

