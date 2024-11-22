'Vultures' Flex Muscles Over Richard Simmons' Riches as Fitness Guru's $20M Estate Sparks 'All-Out War'

Beloved exercise guru Richard Simmons is dead barely four months – but the battle over his $20 million estate has already exploded into an all-out war pitting his longtime caretaker against his brother and a former manager Richard blamed for stealing him blind.

Caretaker Teresa Reveles Muro filed stunning court documents charging Richard's brother, Leonard Simmons, coerced her into removing herself as a co-trustee of the lucrative estate, and she is seeking to be reinstated, RadarOnline.com has revealed.