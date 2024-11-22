'Vultures' Flex Muscles Over Richard Simmons' Riches as Fitness Guru's $20M Estate Sparks 'All-Out War'
Beloved exercise guru Richard Simmons is dead barely four months – but the battle over his $20 million estate has already exploded into an all-out war pitting his longtime caretaker against his brother and a former manager Richard blamed for stealing him blind.
Caretaker Teresa Reveles Muro filed stunning court documents charging Richard's brother, Leonard Simmons, coerced her into removing herself as a co-trustee of the lucrative estate, and she is seeking to be reinstated, RadarOnline.com has revealed.
"With Teresa out of the way, Leonard has apparently joined forces with Richard's estranged manager, Michael Catalano, to pillage Richard's assets and legacy," the petition charged.
"During the final years of his life, Richard unequivocally cut ties with Catalano because he was exploiting Richard's celebrity without proper authorization and compensation.
"Leonard has openly defied Richard's explicit instructions by getting back into business with Catalano."
But Leonard exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "I am solely interested in protecting and maintaining my became a recluse in the last years of his life – died July 13 at age 76 after a fall in his Hollywood Hills home.
Following Teresa's court filing, Leonard fired back in legal papers by accusing her of stealing about $1 million worth of jewelry from Richard's collection.
He also alleged she pilfered valuable pieces of art from his home. In addition, Leonard claimed Teresa voluntarily gave up the role of co-trustee.
"Teresa has demonstrated strong animosity towards Leonard for reasons that he does not understand," he stated in a motion seeking to have her petition tossed.
"Having the two of them serve as co-trustees would be counterproductive and almost certainly lead to the appointment of a corporate trustee."
