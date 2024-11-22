Did The Kennedys Kill Marilyn? Fresh 'Smoking Gun' Evidence Emerges After 62 Years Showing JFK and Robert 'Plotted to Murder Monroe' to Cover Up Affairs
The explosive truth behind the tragic death of blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe has finally been exposed after 60-plus years damning dossier charges that powerful President John F. Kennedy and his playboy brother Robert were desperate to silence the sexpot to cover up their sordid affairs with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Newly uncovered evidence including disturbing details in Maureen Callahan's Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed is smoking-gun proof the self-serving siblings callously used the Some Like It Hot beauty by passing her back and forth like a toy, leaving the sensitive stunner disgusted with herself and causing her to take her own life at age 36 in August 1962.
According to the tell-all, smitten Marilyn fell head over heels for the dashing young president and divorced egghead playwright Arthur Miller in January 1961 to chase the charismatic commander-in-chief — and pursue her foolish dream of replacing First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
But JFK realized his clingy mistress was growing dangerously obsessed, so he pawned her off on his womanizing bro Bobby, who instantly charmed the insecure screen siren.
Marilyn's psychoanalyst Dr. Ralph Greenson was aware of her on-again, off-again fling with the popular POTUS — as well as her dalliance with U.S. Attorney General RFK — and tried to coax her into breaking off the toxic relationships.
Greenson wrote to colleagues: "I try to help her not be so lonely and get involved with very destructive people."
But Callahan dished that the vulnerable vixen was a victim of her own sagging self-esteem and fed off the sporadic attention she received from the pompous politicians.
The situation with JFK came to a head in May 1962 when the Misfits star delivered her infamously lusty rendition of Happy Birthday, Mr. President at Madison Square Garden while wearing a glittering, skintight gown.
Insiders said the public humiliation caused red-faced Jackie to give her skirt-chasing husband a her-or-me ultimatum and he promptly turned his back on the Hollywood hottie to preserve his marriage and his valuable image as a family man.
Callahan said that as JFK grew distant, married Bobby spent more time with Marilyn but she spiraled when he couldn't linger, and tried to dull her despair by popping pills and swilling champagne.
Sources claimed paranoid RFK stormed Marilyn's California crib shortly before her death to dump her after learning that the FBI and CIA had bugged her phone line without her knowledge as a plot to take down him and his brother and frantically demanded she turn over the tapes by saying: "It's important to the family. We can make any arrangements you want, but we must find it."
However, Bobby and his brother-in-law Peter Lawford – left empty-handed.
Perhaps the most shocking allegation is that randy RFK knocked up the desperate dame and that she had an abortion about two weeks before her fatal barbiturate overdose.
As RadarOnline.com reported five years ago, needy Marilyn was repeatedly drawn to influential men including legendary crooner Frank Sinatra and notorious Mafia kingpin Sam Giancana.
But sources believed her bad habit of falling for power brokers became deadly when it came to the Kennedys!
Both JFK and RFK were banned from Marilyn's funeral by her grieving ex-husband Joe DiMaggio.
The late Yankee slugger once grumbled: "I always knew who killed her, but I didn't want to start a revolution in this country. She told me someone would do her in, but I kept quiet.
"The whole lot of Kennedys were lady-killers, and they always got away with it. They'll be getting away with it a hundred years from now."
